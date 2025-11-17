Thomas Tuchel, Roy Keane and others have answered an England selection question for next summer’s World Cup during this international break…

Tuchel has done a great job of raising the competitiveness in the England squad, as all players have been made aware that every minute on the pitch counts en route to the World Cup.

The England head coach has not been afraid to make bold decisions. He has handed out six senior debuts to deserving talents, with it now clear that his squad is taking shape ahead of next summer’s tournament.

John Barnes has foolishly suggested that there are only two “definite starters” in the England squad, though it is more likely six at least; Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane all look sure of their place.

It is positive to have this much clarity already, but certain spots in the squad are definitely up for grabs in the coming months.

One such position is left-back, which has been a problem area for England in recent years.

Since the Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands, England have used ten left-backs in their 17 games, as it has become apparent that they lack a clear standout in this position.

Tuchel has tested several options and there has been very little to choose from until this international break, in which Man City star Nico O’Reilly has emerged as the frontrunner to start at the World Cup.

Before this break, Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly was Tuchel’s most-used left-back with six appearances, while Spurs man Djed Spence was not far behind with three appearances.

Lewis-Skelly is obviously an immense talent, but, as Keane has pointed out, he is not currently playing enough to warrant a place in England’s starting XI. He could even miss out on the World Cup squad completely.

This opened the door for Spence, who impressed during the October international break, but Tuchel’s nitpicking at player attitude plays against the Spurs man, who has been singled out for criticism by the England boss.

Subsequently, Spence was an unused substitute against Serbia and Latvia, while O’Reilly made the most of his opportunity in his first senior starts for the Three Lions.

Tuchel also said that the in-form Man City star was “fantastic” against Serbia, which adds to the view that he currently favours O’Reilly over Spence and Lewis-Skelly.

And Keane agrees that this should be the pecking order at left-back. After Sunday’s 2-0 win against Albania, he explained:

“It’s a strong looking [England] team [for the World Cup]. There’s probably a few positions up for grabs. I still think [it should be] Rashford and O’Reilly, but people can build up relationships.

“Lewis-Skelly, I still think he is a good player [for England] if he can get back into the first-team at Arsenal. Really good options.

“[O’Reilly] is playing for a brilliant team at Man City under a brilliant coach so he’s got into very good habits.

“Sometimes players just click together. There’s nice chemistry between them (O’Reilly and Rashford). There’s a nice energy.”

Ex-Manchester United defender Phil Jones has also favoured O’Reilly after he showed a “really good state of mind” against Serbia, while former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson reckons the “superb” star can “definitely make the left-back spot his own”.

Plenty can change in the seven months before the World Cup; injuries and returns from injury for Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento could further complicate the situation. But O’Reilly is currently winning the England left-back battle.