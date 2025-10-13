Fair play to Thomas Tuchel for his attempts to ramp up the England intrigue in an international break at risk of being entirely devoid of it.

He’s called out the “silent” England fans at Wembley and after snubbing Jude Bellingham he’s done little – or at least not enough – to curb doubts over the Real Madrid star’s place in the team or even the squad next summer.

But with the “repulsive” comment still being used as evidence of a rift between him and Bellingham in some media circles despite him apologising and insisting it was a second-language error the Three Lions boss could now be forgiven for believing what he says has so little bearing on what’s reported or said that he needn’t bother saying anything at all.

Jack Grealish was also left out of the squad. Unfairly in the minds of many after an excellent start to the season for Everton, having presumably made that move at least in part because of Tuchel’s demand that he plays regular football if he wants to be considered for the World Cup.

Asked about the snub, Tuchel called Grealish a “very special player” and a “very special character”, and as with with Bellingham, Phil Foden and others, revealed he was left out because of the German’s desire to keep the same group together from the last international break.

Again, whether that’s a good or fair call is very much up for debate, and we can even understand some skepticism as to whether that’s the real reason for the high-profile snubs – Tuchel quoting a New England Patriots doc had us questioning whether we can take him at his word.

But what we can’t comprehend, is how someone can take in the manager’s words and consider all possible reasons why Grealish wasn’t included, and insist that the only explanation is a “personal” problem between the two, as Republic of Ireland legend Kevin Kilbane is convinced must be the case.

“Jack Grealish should be a part of the England squad now, he should be with them in this international break,” Kilbane told Metro.

“The form he has shown this season and the way he has represented his country in the past, I see no reason or any good excuse why he isn’t playing international football.

“He may have to earn a starting spot as the squad is full of talented wingers who have been present in the squad since he played for England.

“Even if he doesn’t start for England, he has the ability to really affect a game if you bring him on with 20 minutes to go, and I think he would be valuable to have at the World Cup next year.

“I can’t think of a reason why he isn’t with the squad unless it’s personal. I think it must be personal.

“Thomas Tuchel looks to have his plans in place, and it seems as though Jack Grealish’s face just doesn’t fit.”

And brilliantly, in saying he “can’t complain” about not being selected, Grealish revealed the very obvious and perfectly rational reason why he was left out after what we can only assume was a hugely hostile chat with Tuchel.

“First of all you want to play well for your club because that’s what we do every week but obviously you want to be in the England squad,” Grealish said on Sky Sports.

“But I do understand it. I spoke to the manager and I understand there’s a lot of competition, especially in that left wing spot at the moment – Rashy’s [Marcus Rashford] flying, [Eberechi] Eze, Anthony Gordon – everyone’s doing so well.

“I can’t really complain, it is what it is and hopefully I can keep performing and influencing games.”

If only the people talking about Grealish were as grounded as the man himself.