Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich would be an extraordinary case of failing upwards

Vincent Kompany spent £95m of Burnley’s money in the summer, led them to 19th in the Premier League after they won five games – with three of those victories coming against the teams that are heading straight back down with them – and is now apparently in talks with Bayern Munich. What the hell is going on?

Pretty much all of us were hoodwinked into thinking Kompany’s side would be by far the best of the promoted teams after their brilliance last season. They took the Championship by storm, breaking the record for the earliest promotion and playing some very attractive football that the Manchester City legend hoped to emulate in the Premier League. And fair enough.

But when it wasn’t working – and for the majority of the time to a face-palming, laughable extent – Kompany failed to see the light of pragmatism and stuck to his guns to send Burnley down.

His players weren’t equipped to beat the press in the Premier League – certainly not with the requisite consistency – conceded some horrendous goals and didn’t score anywhere near enough to make it OK to keep on trucking with that obviously flawed philosophy. Take out the nine goals they scored against whipping boys Sheffield United, who have the worst defensive record in Premier League history, and Burnley managed just 32 in 36 games. Sheffield United themselves scored 35.

Terrible in defence and terrible in attack. Just how desperate are Bayern?

They may well be getting a tad embarrassed. Having mutually agreed to terminate Thomas Tuchel’s contract they’ve been rejected by Xabi Alonso, Ralf Rangnick, Julian Nagelsmann and Roger Schmidt, before they went back to Tuchel, who’s told them where to go.

Roberto De Zerbi is also on their radar but has decided to “take a break” having left Brighton, and Bayern are unlikely to stump up the £86m Crystal Palace apparently want in compensation for high-flying Oliver Glasner.

It’s all quite funny really, and you’ve got to wonder whether the suggestion by some bonkers board member that a relegated Premier League manager could be the man for the job was initially met with mirth before the rest of them realised they’re rather running out of options.

No-one seems quite sure what’s happening with Hansi Flick, but we would suggest re-hiring a manager that won you the treble and lost just eight of 86 games in charge of your club is a better option than someone who had lost that many Premier League games before the end of October in his first and only season managing at that level.

Sky Germany journalist Christian Falk revealed the news on Monday that the German giants were looking at a manager outside the Big Six in the Premier League and made the not unreasonable suggestion that they could be considering Thomas Frank. We could see that. Brentford haven’t had the best season but Frank’s done a fine job with meagre resources and has earned his stripes.

He’s been linked with Manchester United and has been in the top ten most likely candidates for a number of top European jobs. Kompany has not, because fans and bookmakers have seen his side play and are capable of googling the Premier League table.

That’s not the case among the Bayern decision-makers though it seems, as Fabrizio Romano has reported that they have ‘discussed Kompany internally among possible candidates for the job’, later revealing that ‘Kompany has already received a direct call from Bayern board to be informed on his situation’.

And we can tell you what Kompany said without actually knowing – “yes please, Bayern” – because it was his plan all along to remain steadfastly committed to his ethos and philosophy no matter the cost to Burnley in a bid to be seen as a Pep Guardiola disciple who shares his belief in beautiful football.

Burnley was never the destination in Kompany’s eyes – and that’s fine – but we were hoping he would stick around having failed so spectacularly this season.

We can’t really blame him, it’s Bayern Munich after all, but it doesn’t feel quite right that he should be handed one of the most highly-coveted management roles in all of football on the back of what we’ve just witnessed.