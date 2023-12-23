Doom cycle continues as Ten Hag and Man Utd wait for each other to change

Manchester United were once again lured into the least sophisticated of traps by David Moyes but Erik ten Hag and his players were unwilling and unable to avoid it…

Another game; another loss; shut out again; and here we are once more trying to decipher who should carry the can for Manchester United being this dire.

Christmas has brought the Red Devils’ 13th defeat of the season in all competitions, the highest number upon Santa’s appearance since 1930. the latest being an entirely typical 2-0 defeat to a West Ham side who turned up for a point and took all three.

For United or any team who claim to have the ambitions they do, it is a disgraceful record. So who is to blame?

It probably doesn’t matter. Sack the manager, and whomever replaces Erik ten Hag is still left residing over this rabble of a squad. Bin the players by all means, if it were possible, but who could have any faith in this United replacing these underperformers with anything better?

United are stuck in their rut, a perpetual loop of the same tactics being bastardised by players incapable and, in some case, unwilling to make the best of them.

These 90 minutes, we’ve seen before so often this season. Paul Scholes, bless him, tried to be positive at half-time, suggesting it was an ideal away performance. Really, it was a lifeless, insipid opening 45 minutes running and passing down the same dead ends.

The only thing to cling to was that still they were the better side. West Ham received plenty of stick for their lack of ambition and intent at Anfield in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and in the first half, despite the return of their big-hitters, it appeared a similar story. Knowing United’s only threat is a counter or to seize upon a mistake, they simply refused to come out and play. You can’t be hit on the break if you don’t attack.

It was dreadfully David Moyes – but he knows United are too simple to find a solution. The Hammers’ tactics worked a treat – of course they did! – with United caving in on themselves after 72 minutes of getting absolutely nowhere.

Ten Hag might seek sympathy for the injury list he is contending with but his absences are in defence, highlighted by a collective ‘who the f***?’ from the away end when they heard the name of Willy Kambwala in the line up for the first time. The French teenager, just three years old when his centre-back partner Jonny Evans made his United debut, was one of few positives for the visitors. But, as Premier League debuts go, few will have had easier owing to the hosts’ lack of ambition through the first three-quarters of the game.

West Ham spent that time swallowing up United’s attack, only sporadically offering them a sympathy sight of goal through a turnover. Alejandro Garnacho was presented with a clear run through, but his weak shot was a consequence of a wretched preceding touch.

Poor Rasmus Hojlund. Ten Hag offered the centre-forward his backing this week, urging those behind him to lend a hand. Or just something more than the occasional pass – before today, he received just 12 per appearance – too many of which seem to travel with blue lights. Six touches in the attacking third today; 17 overall, an improvement on the 15 he’s managed in each of the last three games.

Hojlund was hooked on 57 minutes, but Marcus Rashford was similarly anonymous for the 33 he played.

It doesn’t help Hojlund that he’s playing with wingers who have no desire or ability – both in Antony’s case – to go on the outside and deliver early from wide. Ten Hag mentioned the responsibility of the full-backs to overlap. Between them, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka managed a single accurate cross. Wan-Bissaka couldn’t even muster a wayward one.

Sure, the players have to carry the can. But there is enough blame for Ten Hag to take his share too. It is his job to find a solution that covers his players’ technical deficiencies but he persists with the same system, a midfield three, with Scott McTominay pushed high and marked, while Bruno Fernandes drifts in a vain attempt to find some space. But with only one deep-lying midfielder – an 18-year-old – so often the only pass is back or square. Baiting a press is only effective when the opponent is willing to engage. If not, United have to find a way through, around or over, which they are unable to do, while Ten Hag waits for his players to suddenly become competent.

These United players, supreme shirkers that they are, will say they are being set up to fail and they might be right, The manager could say the same of the circus above him. He would be right too.

At least change is coming. Sir Jim Ratcliffe hoped to have his name above the Old Trafford door before the squad left for east London and there are many who will be thrown through it once the billionaire gets his feet under the table. But INEOS’s remedies won’t be fast-acting.

In the meantime, United’s doom cycle will continue, especially while the players and the manager keep chucking the same s*** against the same wall.

