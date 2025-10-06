A West Ham United star is the best in the Premier League on one metric and he’d be pretty daft to stick around for much longer…

It is a miserable time to be a Hammers supporter, with the Premier League club carelessly left to decline en route to relegation by their soulless owners.

The inevitable sacking of Graham Potter came after only 23 Premier League matches, with the former Chelsea and Brighton boss leaving at the end of September as West Ham sat 19th in the table.

This is where the London club remains after two matches under Nuno Espirito Santo, who will need all his firefighting experience to save West Ham from the drop this season.

There were positives to take from the 1-1 draw at Everton, but Nuno’s side are coming off the most one-sided 2-0 loss you are ever likely to see against Arsenal at the weekend.

With West Ham, according to the great guys at Opta, having the worst goals vs xG conceded rating in the Premier League, the fourth-lowest shots and the fifth-lowest xG in the attacking half, it’s clear that Nuno has his hands full.

So, it’s really a good job that he and West Ham can rely on star performer Jarrod Bowen to carry them on his back.

Bowen’s unrelenting consistency amid all the surrounding noise is mightily impressive, and he is not only West Ham’s best player but also the leading performer in the Premier League on one key statistical metric this season.

According to Opta, Bowen has the best goals vs xG rating in the Premier League with +2.19, having scored three goals from an xG of just 0.81. Igor Thiago, Jaidon Anthony, Wilson Isidor and Martin Zubimendi are next in the standings with scores ranging from +1.95 to +1.73.

Bowen also has 15 shots (seven on target) in seven games, which is just over 10% of West Ham’s overall tally of 69 (the fourth-lowest in the Premier League).

So it’s clear that without Bowen, West Ham would be buggered, and the recent reports regarding his future at the club will be worrying as Nuno and Co. risk the disaster of a mid-season sale.

In truth, West Ham are lucky to have retained Bowen until now, but his exit feels increasingly likely in 2026 as he’s been tipped to leave if their form does not drastically improve.

Now, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has claimed that West Ham’s ‘transfer plan’ regarding Bowen is to keep him at all costs until “somebody tries to prise him away”.

“West Ham won’t really want to lose him, he’s under long-term contracts at West Ham until 2030, so they will be demanding a big, big fee,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“For Bowen, the fans love him and it seems he is happy and settled at West Ham as well. So I don’t think he’d be rushing out the door.

“As things stand right now, there’s nothing happening with Bowen.

“West Ham wouldn’t even consider letting him go because he’s so influential for them as well.

“Right now, Bowen’s long-term future remains at West Ham until somebody tries to prise him away.”

Bowen risks the wrath of his father-in-law if he opts to leave West Ham, but he deserves much more, and if he continues to massively outperform his teammates, it is only a matter of time before he finally moves elsewhere.