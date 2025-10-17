Mikel Arteta has been warned that he could have a ‘staggering’ problem next summer, though this won’t impact him if Arsenal fail again this season…

There is no doubt that the Gunners have made immense progress under Arteta as they have developed into one of the best teams in Europe.

However, Arsenal have not taken the final step to win a major trophy under the Spaniard since lifting the 2020 FA Cup, with the north London side suffering agonising near misses in recent seasons.

The brilliance of Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, plus last season’s injury issues, have contributed to three straight second-place finishes in the Premier League and a failure to reach the 2024/25 Champions League final.

These caveats have afforded Arteta more than enough wriggle room, but there are no remaining excuses for the head coach this season.

This is because their statement £250m summer spend to acquire their top targets, including Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi, gives Arsenal the most complete squad in the Premier League.

In previous seasons, Arsenal have lacked the necessary depth to salvage games from the bench, but their eye-catching summer recruitment ensures that Arteta has at least two quality options in every position, thus enabling his side to reach its final form.

Despite this, Arsenal did not start the season as many people’s favourites for the Premier League title as champions Liverpool, following their mind-blowing £400m summer overhaul, were widely backed to go back-to-back.

There has been a swing in the conversation in recent weeks, though. This has come as Liverpool’s evident issues regarding a lack of balance and the poor form of key stars have been exposed in three straight defeats to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea.

In the meantime, Arsenal have earned their most important win of the season to date by battling back from behind to beat bogey team Newcastle United at St James’ Park and followed that up with a routine victory over West Ham to move to the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal’s performances in these games were also important as they provided evidence that Arteta is moving past overusing the handbrake, which is arguably one of the very few issues capable of stopping them from winning the Premier League and/or Champions League this season.

Therefore, it is puzzling that The Sun are already putting weight on the issues to come ahead of next season.

It is noted that ‘a staggering 88%’ of Arsenal’s squad may need ‘extra time off’ next summer due to their involvement at the World Cup, and this will ‘wreak havoc like never before’.

This is said to be ‘piling pressure on Arteta this season’. The report adds:

‘The mood around the club is that this year – after three second-placed finishes on the bounce – has to be their year, or else the heat will seriously ramp up on Arteta. ‘And there is perhaps an added motivation to get over the line at the fourth time of asking, seeing as next summer will see Arteta’s pre-season plans disrupted like never before, severely impacting preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.’

These details are a concern for another day because Arteta will surely not be given beyond next summer if this season is not ‘their year’ as he feels ‘serious heat’ even without the World Cup implications.

This season is it for Arteta and Arsenal, who should part ways if they come up short again.