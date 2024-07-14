Why England’s shambolic stagger to the final could be better than Spain’s imperious march

Here’s a question. Feels pertinent. Is it better to march into a final playing brilliantly and beating everyone, or is it better to scrap and scrape your way there in wholly unconvincing fashion?

It seems obvious that it’s the first one, doesn’t it? We’ve all been wailing and gnashing our teeth for weeks about how badly England are playing. But when it comes to a final… dunno, there would appear to be something to be said for taking the English rather than Spanish approach to that destination.

It’s very possible that this is nothing more than desperate copium, a deranged and hopeless bid to try and explain away the apparent gulf in class that exists and convince ourselves as much as anyone else that England have more than just the ‘you never know on the day’ puncher’s chance.

But it’s not completely confected on our part.

We already noted after the group stage that teams with a flawless group-stage record a la Spain don’t actually go on to win the tournament all that often.

And Euros history is littered with teams who’ve won it either unexpectedly or from a slow start. Or in the case of Portugal eight years ago from a slow start, slow middle and slow finish. At least England have shown some signs of getting better as the tournament wears on, a tactic that Portugal side stubbornly and really quite heroically refused to stoop to. No, that was a side that backed itself to just keep being unwatchably, miserably dreadful but still come out on top. Gareth Southgate simply doesn’t have the nerve.

It certainly feels to us that there is a different kind of pressure on Spain than on England now. Let’s not pretend that the first 94 minutes of the Slovakia game (and in their own way the last 29 as well) were anything other than excruciatingly unbearable to watch, but coming mere seconds from a last-16 exit that would have been right up/down there with the Iceland fiasco eight years ago is in its own way kind of liberating.

If it’s a stretch to refer to everything after Jude Bellingham’s moment of absurdity as a free hit, it has certainly had some effect on relieving the constipating effect the pressure of the tournament was having on England. They have been getting better, and it’s also not the only moment of its type along the way.

England equalised in the 8oth minute against Switzerland and then scored a winner against Netherlands that had so many great qualities it hasn’t truly been discussed enough that the ball hit the net almost exactly as the clock ticked round from 89:59 to 90:00.

The fact England have, despite themselves, had those moments – as well as the extra-time winner against Slovakia when the momentum was with them and the nerveless, flawless shoot-out against Switzerland – can have a two-fold effect.

One, there’s a self-fulfilling element to it of feeling like you’re never beaten. Like you can salvage something from any situation.

The most recent evidence of this kind of caper is the 2023/24 Bayer Leverkusen campaign, isn’t it? How many times was that ridiculous unbeaten record salvaged and maintained in the very last moments when sanity and logic dictated surely this time it was all over?

Let’s not dwell too long on the Europa League final because that doesn’t help our cause at all, but there’s definitely something reassuring about a proven and repeated ability to get yourself out of dodge, even without playing well. Especially without playing that well. England have been behind in every knockout round. We’re not going to pretend that’s a good thing, but it does mean that when/if Spain go 1-0 up on Sunday night the players at least shouldn’t feel all is lost even if the reaction elsewhere is less sanguine.

The other factor is a more general one of liberation. As simple as ‘We’re pretty damn lucky just to be here so let’s enjoy the ride’.

And the reverse is true for Spain. To glibly summarise it all in a soundbite: England know they can win, Spain know they should win.

Annoyingly, Spain, by coming through what was clearly the tougher side of the draw no matter how much that fact upsets Ollie Holt, have also shown plenty of grit and will to win to go alongside their showier ‘playing much, much better football than England’ antics.

They shouldn’t really have needed extra-time after outplaying Germany, but when that reality nevertheless faced them they found an England-esque late winner of their own.

Like England they overturned a 1-0 deficit in the semi-final and unlike England did so against a France side who for 20 minutes really were threatening a Kylian Mbappe-inspired masterclass until Lamine Yamal put a spectacular stop to that idea.

So, yeah, we’re reaching a bit. The ‘we really should win this’ pressure is almost certainly not going to affect Spain the way it might cause England to freeze in a similar situation. But we’re still sort of glad England aren’t in that position.

Our minds go back to a previous England final played on July 14. In 2019, at Lord’s, in the Cricket World Cup. Like this England team, Eoin Morgan’s side had gone in to the tournament as favourites. Unlike this England team, they fully deserved to do so after four years spent reinventing themselves as crusading entertainers operating at new limits of what ODI cricket could be.

But they appeared to be making a frightful mess of it, losing back-to-back games against Sri Lanka and Australia to face an unthinkable group-stage exit.

England were, as a result, left with what amounted to two more knockout games in the group stage before the actual knockout stage even began. What it did, though, was change the mood. England were definitely no longer thinking ‘We should win this’. They beat India and New Zealand to reach the semi-finals, and it was the best possible way they could have got there.

Had they swept all before them in the group stage, the pressure and expectation would have been overwhelming. Instead, England had the luxury and liberation that only comes from scraping through a tournament like lucky idiots.

They were brilliant in the semi-final, destroying Australia, and then as we all remember deservedly and decisively beat New Zealand again in the final in what was in no way ludicrous fashion on a tie-breaker that has since been quietly condemned to the same dustbin of history as golden and silver goals.

Fast forward four years to the 2023 Cricket World Cup, and you have India doing exactly what England didn’t: marching into the final as favourites on the back of 11 straight wins. Where they duly froze completely against an Australia side that started the tournament in genuinely terrible form, almost came unstuck against a team ranked way below them before one player did something freakish, but got better and better and by the time of the final were playing with purpose, belief and above all freedom.

Australia knew they could win. India knew they should win.

There’s a better-than-even chance this is all complete b*llocks, but we’re clinging tightly to that b*llocks. So to speak.

We’ve watched Spain at this tournament and even more importantly we’ve watched England. Desperate b*llocks might well be all we’ve got.