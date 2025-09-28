Manchester United would be daft to appoint Oliver Glasner to replace Ruben Amorim, so it’s a good thing that INEOS won’t be doing that…

Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Brentford has added further fuel to speculation regarding Amorim‘s future at Man Utd.

This is par for the course following another dire Man Utd performance, in which there was more evidence of the Premier League giants failing to settle into Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

His naive insistence on sticking to his guns will prove his undoing at Man Utd, with it hard to make a case that the head coach and his system have helped to improve a single Red Devils player.

Amorim’s 19th defeat from his 49th game as Man Utd boss leaves him as the joint-favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked, though this particular case is hotting up with plenty of under-fire contenders sharing the heat.

And with Amorim appearing on the brink at Man Utd, they are being linked with several potential replacements.

A batsh*t Spanish outlet reckons Graham Potter is a contender (he’s not, obviously), while talkSPORT are reporting that their ‘three-man shortlist’ includes Gareth Southgate, Andoni Iraola and Glasner.

While no sense can be made of Potter to Man Utd reports, there is an easy explanation for Southgate, Iraola and Glasner being mentioned.

INEOS reportedly wanted Southgate before they appointed Amorim, though they did not secure his services as he was keen to take a break from management after giving up his role as England boss. So with the 55-year-old having this rest, his name was always going to be brought up this time around.

As for Iraola and Glasner, they are likely only brought up because they are two of the hottest properties in the Premier League at the moment due to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace’s great start to this campaign and the overachievements of last season.

Iraola would be a better fit for Man Utd than Glasner, though that is mainly because the Crystal Palace boss doesn’t suit the Red Devils at all.

Don’t get me wrong, Glasner is a brilliant manager and he is working wonders at Crystal Palace. But, like Amorim, he is a system head coach, and just because he’s put the Man Utd boss to shame with the seamless implementation of the 3-4-3 system at Selhurst Park doesn’t mean he could do the same at Old Trafford with an unsuited squad.

Man Utd would be daft to go for Glasner and continue with a system that’s proven not to work at Old Trafford and this is why a repeat of the Amorim mistake won’t happen, with the Crystal Palace boss only linked because he’s doing good work at another Premier League club and not that there’s any credible interest.