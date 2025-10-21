With the benefit of hindsight, Manchester United, not Liverpool, were winners of this summer transfer window as their £214m quartet shine…

In the summer, Man Utd’s transfer business split opinion as they narrowly found themselves in our losers column.

Meanwhile, it was difficult not to be uber-positive about Liverpool‘s business as they made an almighty statement with their £400m+ overhaul.

But eight games into the 2025/26 campaign, on-field performances have forced a rather significant U-turn regarding the Premier League giants’ respective work.

With Marc Guehi being the only notable exception, Liverpool secured most of their top transfer targets in key positions. They also recouped cash via sensible market opportunities, with Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott offloaded and given a route back, while Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz were sold for large fees.

Given how well Diaz and Quansah have been performing for Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, there is an argument that they should not have been sold, but Liverpool get a pass here due to the form of their best attacker, Cody Gakpo, on the left and the safety net of the buy-back clause for the centre-back.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Amorim, Slot, Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and so many more



There is also no doubt that Hugo Ekitike has been a great buy as he’s comfortably been Liverpool’s best-performing summer signing, though this is where the positivity ends.

Liverpool broke the British transfer record twice in the summer to sign Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, but each player has massively underdelivered this season.

Isak is suffering a lasting effect of an inactive summer, and the Man Utd game, which Arne Slot said was the first to properly judge him, was another non-event for the former Newcastle United striker, who will inevitably come good even if it takes him a few months.

It’s a similar story with Wirtz, who has at least shown in flashes what he is capable of, but he has not been put in the right positions to shine and is currently not doing enough to ease the scrutiny directed his way.

More pressing concerns are at full-back, as highlighted as a “weakness” by Man Utd, because Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have been nowhere near the level previously set by Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in those positions.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Liverpool 1-2 Man United: Panicking Liverpool rattle themselves into crisis



Though Ibrahima Konate had one of his better games of this season against Man Utd, Liverpool’s failure to land Guehi has had a negative impact as Virgil van Dijk has been miles off it, thus ensuring that their defence is incredibly fragile.

So, in this summer’s window, FSG were far from transfer masters and were actually pretty inept as they forced through too many changes in a single window, signed the wrong profile of player in certain positions and overlooked glaring weaknesses in other departments (i.e. at centre-back).

Man Utd and INEOS, meanwhile, are currently coming out smelling of roses following the summer window.

Don’t get me wrong, they are far from perfect; their failure to sign a No.6 continues to bite them as they were still too easy to play through against Liverpool and were fortunate not to be punished.

There is also the situation of some of the ‘bomb squad’, obviously except Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho, returning to form elsewhere, but they were dead weight at Old Trafford and INEOS were at least patient enough to secure straight fees/loan with obligation to buy deals for these players.

READ: Johnny rages against ‘misrepresentation’ and sympathises with Bellingham and Rashford over ‘outright lies’



And unlike previously, each of Man Utd’s marquee summer signings have made a positive impact pretty much immediately this season.

It is too soon to go all in on Senne Lammens being the messiah, but it is already clear that he is a clear upgrade on Andre Onana, as his calm presence has made a big difference.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are showcasing that they have the ability and mindset to step up and thrive at Man Utd, with their performances against Liverpool their best to date for their new club.

And Benjamin Sesko, too, was really strong against Liverpool as he carried on where he left off before the international break when he scored in two straight games.

Sesko has the necessary physical attributes to eventually become a great Man Utd striker with him, Cunha and Mbeumo giving Amorim the benefit of being able to adapt his forward line to cope with different styles of opposition.

So, it is clear that Man Utd’s squad is stronger than it was before this summer’s transfer window and they have a high success rate with their signings; in the case of Liverpool it is quite the opposite.

READ NEXT: Salty Slot is Klopp regen as Liverpool boss schooled by Amorim amid two stupid Man Utd comments

