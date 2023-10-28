Improving Wolves continue to defy wonky predictions and claim deserved point against depleted, weary Magpies

This Wolves team really is not at all what we were expecting this season.

After a summer of discontent ended with Julen Lopetegui taking his bat and ball home on the eve of the new season, in came Gary O’Neil (Premier League experience: keeping Bournemouth up and getting sacked as a thank you) to receive the hospital pass and see what he could do with a squad that never scored any goals and had sold off a lot of the defenders that made sure that didn’t matter as much as it might otherwise do.

We thought, frankly, they would be shit. They have not been shit. If anything, they are hard done by to have only 12 points from 10 games where performances have often outstripped results. What they have now done, though, for a third home game in a row, is go toe-to-toe with a European contender and emerged with credit and points on the board. Wolves have not had the easiest of starts to their home campaign. Their first two home games, on the back of a pre-season that was now largely irrelevant due to the late managerial change, resulted in comfortable defeats to Brighton and Liverpool. Since then, though, they’ve beaten Manchester City and drawn with both Aston Villa and Newcastle in games of football far more entertaining than much of what Wolves have served up since the Nuno era.Absurdly, it still doesn’t get any easier for the Molineux faithful: Spurs are the next visitors here in a fortnight’s time.

Wolves showed character and quality to twice come back from a goal down to deservedly take a draw here from an admittedly exhausted and depleted Newcastle. It would have been immensely frustrating had Wolves emerged with nothing from a game in which they largely kept one of the league’s most destructive attacks at bay and conceded only through a goalkeeping error and a soft penalty – both goals scored by Callum Wilson in the first half. Wolves’ first equaliser came from just about the unlikeliest source imaginable, Mario Lemina, and the second from just about the likeliest in Hwang Hee-Chan.

A lovely goal it was too as well, set up by the surprisingly nimble feet of centre-half Toti Gomes and finished with precision and composure after sitting Dan Burn on his backside. At that point, Wolves looked the likelier winners. They had been by far the better side after the break and Newcastle’s midweek exertions against Dortmund beginning to take a clear toll.

But the momentum that had been building for the hosts was stripped away in a painful instant, and one that could have serious repercussions for their season as a whole. Pedro Neto was maruading towards the Newcastle area and about to shoot when he pulled up sharply grabbing his right hamstring in obvious pain. His vital importance to Wolves’ football was clear in the lack of opportunities they mustered in the closing quarter-hour after looking so good up to that point. If the injury is anything like as bad as it looked – and the cliche about players pulling up injured with no player around them feels very much like it holds true here – then it would be a real shame.

As for Newcastle, they should probably see this as a point gained rather than two lost despite twice leading the game. This was not the Magpies at their most convincing and while there is mitigation aplenty for that – injuries and, ahem, other absences left the defence looking slightly exposed, the midfield a touch pedestrian, and the substitutes’ bench stuffed with really far too many full-backs – they will have to find a way to cope better than this with the rigours of European competition if they have designs on being back in the Champions League next season.

Overall, though, this felt like a night to praise Wolves rather than criticise a flat Newcastle who have had an immensely trying week. Two months ago, failing to win here would have looked like a deeply disappointing result for any would-be challenger at the top of the table. To the enormous credit of Gary O’Neil and his players, that is increasingly obviously no longer the case.