Manchester United have somehow managed to only get one player into the worst XI of the Premier League matchweek. They can thank West Ham for that.

This XI is based on WhoScored ratings for the Premier League games played on December 29 and 30.

GOALKEEPER: Fraser Forster (Tottenham)

Managed to make himself look decidedly not 6ft 7ins for Hwang Hee-chan’s opening goal, then committed the cardinal sin of being beaten at his near post for Jorgen Strand Larsen’s equaliser. Did suffer an apparent injury in the first half because he plays for Spurs but that lazy wave of the hand for Larsen’s goal looked particularly sub-optimal.

RIGHT-BACK: Axel Disasi (Chelsea)

That might be why you’ve been relegated to Conference League duty, fella. Disasi has started four Premier League games under Enzo Maresca and while none have been in any way convincing, this was by far the worst performance of the lot.

The Frenchman compounded a loose pass by barely offering any resistance whatsoever in the face of Omari Hutchinson. It was a miserable showing.

CENTRE-BACK: Issa Diop (Fulham)

A solid enough display up until the precise point it wasn’t. Fulham were on course for three more points until Diop made a Papa Bouba of himself with a quite bizarre choice of pass which was executed even worse.

CENTRE-BACK: Max Kilman (West Ham)

It feels a bit harsh to apportion too much of the blame for another disastrous defensive team performance on a single player, especially as Kilman was reliable on the ball and even made a foray or two forward.

Perhaps the deflection on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal has been given a bit too much precedent here. When listing West Ham’s worst players against Liverpool or biggest problems generally, Kilman would not be the first to spring to mind.

LEFT-BACK: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

The whole competent European champion thing was starting to wear thin, so Cucurella returning from an unnecessary suspension to feature in successive defeats has been heartening.

In short, no shots, tackles or interceptions with one chance created equals a pretty nothing performance going forward and at the back from a player expected to do so much more.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton)

Probably shouldn’t still be starting regularly in the Premier League through 2025 but Everton really do not have much else to choose from. The energy, aggression and technique of Nottingham Forest’s midfield exposed Doucoure’s worst traits and Morgan Gibbs-White punished his lazy pass ruthlessly.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Mateus Fernandes (Southampton)

Some Southampton players need a hell of a lot more protection and support, none more so than the 20-year-old charged with providing creativity and defensive stability in an atrocious side in only his second full season as a professional, and first in England.

Fernandes was not even that bad against Crystal Palace but it was his poor touch on the edge of the Southampton area which led directly to Eberechi Eze’s winner. A fifth yellow card of the season also brings a suspension.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD: Edson Alvarez (West Ham)

One of many Mo Salah victims, Alvarez was actually decent on the ball but part of a non-existent midfield screen for a thoroughly exposed defence. It was the fourth time this season that the Mexican has been either taken off or brought on at half-time; Julen Lopetegui has a problem.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: Carlos Soler (West Ham)

Oh, mate. That wasn’t very good. Again, West Ham’s shape and setup was a far bigger issue than any one player but Soler did basically nothing to either stem the tide or shift the momentum, and made a mistake in the build-up to the third Liverpool goal.

It was a bit weird that a loanee did West Ham’s post-match interview in the aftermath of another thrashing but there you go.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Wolves)

In fairness to Bellegarde, playing in a similar position to and on the same team as Matheus Cunha does not lend itself to a favourable comparison. But then nor does being a bit rubbish and the Frenchman was one of few not to pull their weight for Wolves.

Vitor Pereira took Bellegarde off at half-time, by which point he had already been dispossessed four times en route to creating nothing.

CENTRE-FORWARD: Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

Given the same rating as Jarrod Bowen in West Ham’s surrender to Liverpool, Hojlund takes the starting spot by virtue of playing the full game against Newcastle whereas the Hammers captain was substituted on the hour.

It was the same story for Hojlund, asked again to fulfil the thankless and pointless task of jogging around up front with no teammates within a 20-yard radius and service at a premium. Fabian Schar handled him with ease and his manager had a right old rant at him.

The best bit? He probably wasn’t really in the worst five individual Manchester United performances against Newcastle. Ruben Amorim has f**ked this.

