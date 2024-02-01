Rashford learns from Sancho saga as Man Utd repeat trick to keep ‘interim’ manager Ten Hag in a job

Wolves and Manchester United rescued deadline day with an utterly remarkable game as Marcus Rashford learns from Jadon Sancho to help (for now) save Erik ten Hag…

“We didn’t select him on Sunday. He had to take responsibility. We move on. Case closed.”

The pre-match words there of a bullish Ten Hag when explaining why he opted to start Rashford against Wolves after his drunken escapade in Belfast last week.

A man of principles, Ten Hag comes across as a pretty demanding manager but the minimum he asks of his Man Utd players is that they respect him and “take responsibility” when they do wrong.

His players have not always done as they were told *cough* Jadon Sancho *cough* but the immediate return of Rashford on Thursday night proves that the Dutchman can be forgiving when he is on the same page as the individual occupying the Old Trafford naughty step.

Sancho refused to apologise to Ten Hag following their highly publicised fallout earlier this season and as a result, he was unceremoniously offloaded at the first opportunity at the start of the winter transfer window.

The same fate could have awaited Rashford had he chosen to be just as stubborn as his fellow England international. But instead, the under-fire attacker has proven to his former team-mate that apologising costs nothing and you can benefit from admitting you’ve done wrong.

Sancho is no doubt pleased as punch that he is back at Borussia Dortmund, but with a permanent return unlikely, his long-term future is looking pretty perilous and it is likely dependent on whether “interim manager” Ten Hag is deemed good enough to lead Man Utd into the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

Rashford’s future seems more certain, though. His apparent admission of guilt has enabled him to make an immediate return to the fold so he can right his wrongs on the pitch.

Following the Belfast saga, Gary Neville was not sure whether Rashford still “gives a f***”. But on the evidence of his performance against Wolves, he certainly does.

The forward was one of the major beneficiaries of Ten Hag’s arrival last season as he was among the leading performers in the Premier League. While his form this season has declined significantly, his display against Wolves was much more in line with what we got used to seeing from him during the Dutchman’s debut campaign in charge.

Aware that he had a point to approve, Rashford – along with Luke Shaw on the left flank – caused Wolves all sorts of problems after he made a dream start with a clinical finish for United’s early opener.

Playing against a Wolves side who have already beaten Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea this season, this game was expected to provide a stern test of United’s resolve after last week’s lucky escape in the FA Cup against Newport County.

But after being fortunate to beat Wolves at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture, United fared better against the same opponents this time around as Rashford and Shaw combined to open up the hosts before Rasmus Hojlund doubled their lead before the break.

United – who had two goals ruled out for offside before half-time – missed chances to extend their lead further before Wolves were gifted a way back into the game as they were awarded a soft penalty after Casemiro was adjudged to have folded Pedro Neto.

Pablo Sarabia made no mistake with his spot-kick and many would have assumed this goal with 20 minutes to go would have preceded a very in-character Man Utd collapse to give up a point or three.

It would have been hilarious had United managed to balls this game up despite putting in one of their better performances of the season. And even after super sub Scott McTominay scored United’s third, this was on the cards as Wolves worked their late magic once again.

Feeling that football fans were deserving of a sprinkling of peak Barclays action to make up for a dire transfer window, Wolves and Man Utd showed fans what a game would look like if it was a deal sheet.

Max Kilman got Wolves’ second before Pedro Neto brought the hosts level in the 96th minute. But as soon as United lifted their head from their hands, Kobbie bloody Mainoo channelled his inner Kevin De Bruyne to curl a remarkable winner into the bottom corner to claim all three points for his side. Brilliant, but bonkers all the same.

Boosted by the returns of Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Andre Onana, Ten Hag indicated before the game that his “strong” starting XI was the best Man Utd have looked from kick-off this season as their injury issues are *finally* easing.

And this will be welcomed by Ten Hag, who has been under unrelenting pressure for much of this season with disgruntlement growing ahead of the completion of Ratcliffe’s takeover.

It is difficult not to feel that Ten Hag’s days as Man Utd manager are numbered. But with pressure on their manager mounting, the players stood up when he needed them to produce a performance (and a victory) that will buy him a few more weeks in the hot seat. Where have we seen that before?

Just as United’s stars delivered against Wolves, they are equally as capable of letting Ten Hag down and – even following tonight’s immense high – it would not be a shock if that happens against West Ham this weekend.

But for a couple of days at least, Rashford, Mainoo and Ten Hag deserve their flowers after a rare positive night for Manchester United in their torrid season.