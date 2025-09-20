It’s clear why Newcastle United summer target Jorgen Strand Larsen has signed a new Wolves contract and why this sets up a future transfer…

25-year-old Strand Larsen has had quite a year; he was a breakout star in the Premier League in 2024/25 with 14 goals to help Wolves secure survival before being involved in this summer’s biggest transfer saga.

Newcastle United turned to the Wolves standout as they looked to fill the void left by Alexander Isak, though he was low on their list of targets as they only stepped up their interest after missing out on Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, to name but a few.

At this point, Newcastle’s desperation was clear for all to see as they tried and failed with several overinflated bids for Strand Larsen, while Wolves, for a key asset they didn’t want to sell, were looking to eke as much cash as possible from a club in dire need of a signing.

In the end, Newcastle opted against paying over £60m+ to buy Strand Larsen and instead paid massively above market value to land Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

Strand Larsen, meanwhile, has been left disappointed, having missed out on a great opportunity, but Wolves have rewarded him for getting his head down and remaining committed.

READ: Wolves give themselves best chance of Premier League survival and 2026 transfer saga



On Friday, it was revealed that Strand Larsen has penned a new contract until 2030, with this deal struck only two months after he joined Wolves permanently from La Liga outfit Celta Vigo for around £23m..

On his new deal, Strand Larsen said: “I’ve been incredibly happy here at Wolves.

“Signing a new deal shows that my commitment is here, I’m happy here, I love all my friends and teammates, the fans are amazing, and we just want to make it a better season than last year.

“I’ve signed a new deal, more years at Wolves, which is perfect for me – the club’s happy, I’m happy myself, so I’m ready to get back on the pitch now.

“The most important thing for me is to come back to the pitch and for us to start winning and get out of the bad start we had.”

MUST-READ FEATURES ON F365…

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed with Chelsea taking top spot after November picks

👉 Arsenal’s elite finishing, Man Utd just shoot, Spurs’ unsustainable start: one xG nugget per Premier League club

👉 Man Utd top Premier League five-year net spend table after 2025 window



So, why has he and Wolves done this?

It’s simple, really. Wolves have moved to cement the value of their prized asset to strengthen their negotiating power in upcoming transfer windows, while Strand Larsen surely has been compensated with a pay rise and likely some kind of gentleman’s agreement that would open the door to a future transfer.

With the arrivals of Woltemade and Wissa, Strand Larsen’s hopes of a move to Newcastle are over, but he will not be short of interest from clubs in England and further afield if he backs last season up with another ten-plus goal campaign in the Premier League.

This is while Wolves will hope that the presence of a content striker will give their chances of survival a boost, before an inevitable sale in 2026 can provide the necessary funds to build under head coach Vitor Pereira, who has also penned a new contract.