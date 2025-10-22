Arsenal are the favourites to win the Champions League this season, according to Opta’s supercomputer.

Mikel Arteta’s side dismantled La Liga giants Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, beating them 4-0 and allowing only one shot on David Raya’s goal.

Atletico came close to opening the scoring when Julian Alvarez hit the crossbar from range, but that seemed to be the shot in the arm Arsenal needed as they went on to score four goals between Gabriel Magalhaes’ opener on 57 minutes and Viktor Gyokeres’ second of the night in the 70th minute.

The Gunners showed their Champions League credentials and sent a warning to their rivals in the competition, though reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain also won emphatically on Tuesday, beating Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 in Germany.

Arsenal’s superb performance and result have done them wonders with the bookmakers and Opta’s analytical team, with the latter’s ‘supercomputer’ making them favourites to win the Champions League with a 20.47% chance.

Before the season started, the Londoners were given a 16% chance of going all the way, with Premier League champions Liverpool viewed as the frontrunners.

Arne Slot’s side have dropped from 20.4% down to 10.36%, but that could change with a win away to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

It’s no surprise to see Arsenal become favourites, and the bookies also have them in the mix, backing them as second-favourites behind PSG.

Tim Sherwood is among the pundits to wax lyrical about Arsenal following their 4-0 win over Atletico, backing them to “go a long way” in the Premier League and Champions League.

“Not many teams do that to a (Diego) Simeone side,” he told Sky Sports.

“Arsenal were excellent. I think they’ve been excellent all year actually, even not at their sparkling best, they’re very difficult to score against and they’re managing to get the job done whether it’s a set-piece or whatever it takes.

“That’s what champions do just to get over the line, to take as many points as you possibly can.

“I was very impressed with them and I can’t see it stopping, I have to be honest. The balance of their squad now, the acquisitions they’ve made in certain areas.

“When they used to get injuries in the past you used to feel like they weren’t going to be able to cope without him. I don’t see that now. I see them very strong in all departments and I think obviously in the Premier League they are the team to beat and you have to say you know they’re gonna go a long way in this competition as well in the Champions League.”

Meanwhile, CBS Sports presenter Kate Scott confirmed that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry named the Gunners as one of the teams he thinks can win the competition.

She said: “Thierry spoke about Arsenal in very high terms and obviously put them besides Bayern Munich and PSG in terms of favourites for this competition now.”

When asked if he agrees, Jamie Carragher replied: “I do look at this team now and see how strong they are defensively. My Liverpool team that won the Champions League were not a great team attacking-wise but we were strong defensively.

“That always gives you a chance, especially when you get to the knockout stages and the two-legged ties. If you’re strong defensively, you’ve always got a chance.

“So, yeah, I see Arsenal as one of the four or five teams that can win this competition.”

Not only that, but Atletico boss Diego Simeone thinks Arsenal are the best team his side have faced this season.

Simeone, who has managed against Real Madrid and Liverpool in 2025/26, said: “Yes, I would say the best team we have faced this season.

“They compete so well, their players run and run and they have quality all over the pitch. They deserved to win today and I want to congratulate them.”

