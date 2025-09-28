There is reported ‘optimism’ in the Saudi Pro League that Bruno Fernandes will be signed, and ‘stubborn’ Ruben Amorim could push him out of Manchester United.

United are not in the best spot currently, as has been the case for much of the time in recent seasons. They are 14th in the Premier League, having lost three of their six games so far this term, most recently to Brentford.

In both wins so far this season, captain Fernandes has scored for the Red Devils.

He was given the chance of joining the Saudi Pro League in the summer, and turned them down, suggesting he’d only leave if United wanted to sell him.

But now, insider Ben Jacobs has suggested there’s ‘optimism’ in Saudi Arabia that he’ll join.

He wrote for talkSPORT that Al-Nassr see Fernandes as a high-priority target, and that though he turned down a £700,000-per-week contract with Al-Hilal in the summer, he did not close the door on Saudi entirely.

And his role at United could potentially see him look to the exit, as though he’s having some success in a deeper role than he’s used to – owing to Amorim’s system playing No.10s like wingers and therefore shoving Fernandes further back – he could be playing far better.

Fernandes has never been directly involved in fewer than 16 goals in the Premier League for United, but he’s not on pace for a big return this term.

Journalist Henry Winter feels Amorim’s stubbornness is not helping Fernandes.

He wrote on X: ‘Bruno Fernandes is not a central midfielder. Most players don’t look comfortable with 3-4-2-1.

‘The best managers adapt, work to their players’ strengths. United’s defence would look more secure as a back-four of [Noussair] Mazraoui, [Matthijs] de Ligt, [Leny] Yoro, [Luke] Shaw, shielded by two from [Kobbie] Mainoo/[Manuel] Ugarte/Casemiro, Bruno restored to his preferred 10, flanked by [Bryan] Mbeumo and [Matheus] Cunha serving [Benjamin] Sesko. But Amorim is too stubborn to change.’

Indeed, that stubbornness from Amorim is causing for calls for his head, with many feeling things are not going to improve if he continues how he’s playing right now.

But if Amorim was the cause of Fernandes leaving the club, as far and away United’s best player, the club’s fans would surely get on his back and that could see the board make a big call.

