Man Utd will submit formal offer for fifth signing imminently after agent receives ‘economic proposal’

Manchester United are planning to make a bid for Orlando Gill in the coming days and add the San Lorenzo goalkeeper to Michael Carrick’s squad, according to reports.

Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under Carrick, have been very active in the summer transfer window so far.

Andrey Santos has joined from Chelsea in a £50million deal, while fellow midfielder Youri Tielemans has switched from Aston Villa after Man Utd triggered the £35m release clause in his contract at the Villans.

Man Utd have also signed young winger Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur for £4m.

The Premier League giants’ co-owners, INEOS, have signed a goalkeeper, too, bringing in Karl Darlow as a free agent after his contract with Leeds United ran out at the end of last season.

Man Utd, though, are said to be interested in adding another goalkeeper to Carrick’s side, with Orlando Gill emerging as a prime candidate, as reported by RTI Esporte.

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Gill’s impressive performances for Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup have convinced Man Utd to become serious about signing him.

Man Utd had been following the San Lorenzo goalkeeper for a while and are now planning to make a formal bid.

Man Utd make Orlando Gill offer to agent

On July 21, journalist Gonzalo Orellano reported on DSPORTS Radio that Man Utd have presented an offer to the agent of Gill.

DSPORTS Radio posted on X at 7:02pm on July 21: “BOMBSHELL: MANCHESTER UNITED BID FOR ORLANDO GILL

“The representative of the San Lorenzo goalkeeper confirms having an economic proposal from the English club close to the 8 MILLION DOLLARS clause.

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“San Lorenzo hasn’t received anything yet and will wait for the offer to analyze the situation.

“Gill, who just arrived at the Sports City after playing in the 2026 World Cup with the Paraguay national team, will definitely leave in this transfer window.”

Man Utd plan formal bid for Orlando Gill

Vamos Cicion has brought an update on the situation, reporting that Man Utd plan to make a bid for the 26-year-old Paraguay international goalkeeper imminently.

The report has stated: ‘Gill’s camp claims the English club will submit a formal offer in the coming days, even before the weekend.

‘However, San Lorenzo clarifies that no official proposal has yet been received.

‘There have been no calls, no documents, and no formal offers from the Premier League club.

‘The only concrete offer that CASLA received so far was from Olympiacos of Greece, although both the club and the player himself considered it insufficient and decided not to proceed.’

Gill’s release clause is said to be $7million (£5.2m), which is peanuts compared to the fees that Man Utd are used to paying for their signings.

What is also very encouraging for Man Utd is that San Lorenzo are already looking for a potential replacement for Gill, with Guillermo Viscarra on their radar.

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