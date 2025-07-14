According to reports, Premier League giants Arsenal are ‘close to an agreement’ for their sixth summer signing as a new offer is imminent.

This summer is vital for the Gunners as they underperformed during the 2024/25 campaign, finishing second in the Premier League for a third straight season and failing to end their trophy drought.

Mikel Arteta’s side were considered the best-placed side to be the next side to win the Premier League after Manchester City, but Liverpool capitalised on their rivals’ disappointing form to win their 20th title in Arne Slot’s debut season.

Injuries impacted Arsenal, but their toothless attack was their main problem in 2024/25 as they were overly reliant on Bukayo Saka and got punished for failing to land a striker in previous transfer windows.

The Gunners have identified their forward department as a key area to strengthen, with reports suggesting that they have agreed deals for Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres to be their fourth and fifth summer signings.

Madueke and Gyokeres are set to follow Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard in signing for the Gunners, who are also said to be edging closer to landing Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a key player for Valencia in recent seasons, making 73 La Liga appearances since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, Valencia are at risk of losing the Spain U21 international for a cut-price fee as he has entered the final year of his contract.

Still, Arsenal are haggling over a price with Valencia, with a report last week claiming they are refusing to increase their proposal for the defender.

Despite this, a report in Spain claims this is a ‘crucial week’ for Mosquera as Arsenal are set to raise their offer for the youngster from €15m as Valencia hold out for around €20m.

It is also indicated that a deal should be finalised as Valencia are in a ‘weak position’ due to the player’s contract situation, while The Athletic’s David Ornstein insists they are ‘close to an agreement’.

He claimed:

‘Arsenal are working to complete a deal to sign Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera. ‘Personal terms are in place with the 21-year-old and the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement.’

It is noted that the Gunners were interested in Dean Huijsen before he joined Real Madrid earlier this summer, but Mosquera is ‘seen as an ideal cover for first-choice centre-back pairing Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba’.