Ornstein: Aston Villa are ‘in the process of finalising’ £50m deal for Everton midfielder

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has claimed that Aston Villa are closing in on a deal to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer.

Aston Villa have already been extremely busy in the summer transfer market with Ross Barkley, Enzo Barrenechea, Lewis Dobbin, Samuel Iling-Junior and Ian Maatsen all arriving, while Cameron Archer has re-joined the club as a clause in his contract at Sheffield United was automatically triggered on the Blades relegation.

And they are now looking to provide Unai Emery with more midfield support and have selected Everton’s Onana as their top target.

Onana had been linked with a number of other top clubs around Europe with speculation claiming interest from Premier League sides Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United, while Bayern Munich and Barcelona were also apparently considering a move.

And now Ornstein has written in The Athletic that Aston Villa ‘are in the process of finalising an agreement with Everton to sign’ the Belgium international.

Ornstein added:

‘A deal worth in the region of £50million is close, while personal terms have been agreed between Villa and the 22-year-old on a long-term contract.

‘A key target for manager Unai Emery ahead of Villa’s entry into Champions League football next season, Onana is known to be enthusiastic about playing for the Spaniard and his team.’

Onana will join other new midfielders in Barkley and Barrenechea, signed from Luton Town and Juventus respectively, when he joins up with Emery’s men.

There has been a lot of interest in Onana but not everyone is convinced by his ability, with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher struggling to see why big clubs have been in for his services.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I must say this: Onana is a player who Everton may have to sell with the situation that they find themselves in financially.

“He came in with a huge reputation. Frank Lampard brought him in, he look[ed] the part; did really well, I think, for Belgium at Wembley; and there was talk of him going to other big clubs.

“[But] I don’t see it. I haven’t since he’s been there. I don’t know what he is. Is he a holding midfield player? Does he get forward? Does he get involved?

“The only thing I have seen him do is try to lift the crowd, that is all I ever see him do when he plays for Everton.”