Arsenal are very much in the race to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who is out of contract at the end of the season and is also wanted by Liverpool and Manchester City.

With Guehi’s deal expiring in the summer, there is significant transfer interest, including from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Marc Guehi transfer situation: What to know

City want him now; Liverpool, Arsenal keen on free transfer

Foreign clubs can negotiate pre-contract agreement

Guehi keeping his head down and seems happy to stay or go

It was reported on Thursday afternoon that Arsenal have joined the race to sign the England and Palace defender, who is available in January but is not actively pushing to leave Selhurst Park mid-season.

A report from Mirror journalist John Cross claims the Gunners are keen on what is described as a ‘no-brainer’ transfer, but City are viewed as the ‘red-hot favourites’.

Arsenal are more likely to pursue Guehi when he becomes a free agent in the summer, while Pep Guardiola’s side want him now following injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias.

Now, The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein has confirmed that Arsenal are interested in signing the Palace skipper.

Ornstein reports that Mikel Arteta’s side have a ‘long-standing interest’, though the defender is more likely to be an ‘option for the summer transfer market’.

Competition is fierce, with Liverpool among Guehi’s suitors for the summer rather than January.

City’s immediate interest has been reaffirmed, however, with Palace and Guehi said to have an ‘amicable understanding’ that he would see out the final months of his contract.

How would Guehi fit in at Arsenal?

Arsenal’s interest appears to stem, at least in part, from a desire to prevent Guehi from joining one of their rivals, because, realistically, do they actually need him?

There are not many clubs that wouldn’t benefit from signing Guehi, such is his quality, but it is difficult to see where he would fit into Arsenal’s starting XI.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed a world-class centre-back partnership, and there are very few players – if any – that Arteta would want to bring in to break them up.

Beyond that imperious pairing, Arteta also has Riccardo Calafiori, 23, Piero Hincapie, 23, and Cristhian Mosquera, 21, at his disposal.

Yes, Guehi would make Arsenal’s squad even stronger than it already is, but signing him at this stage could be considered overkill.

That said, an injury to either Saliba or Gabriel would suddenly feel far less damaging, with one of the Premier League’s best defenders ready to step in.

Perhaps the biggest upside of signing the England international is ensuring that Man City and Liverpool miss out. And if Arsenal must move now to stop City getting him, it could provide a significant boost in the title race.

Is it worth it? Probably.

It is, after all, an old City trick, and Arteta has clearly learned from the best.

