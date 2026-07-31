Respected reporter David Ornstein has confirmed that Newcastle United are ‘closing in’ on their next signing, but three players want to leave.

It has been a hectic few days at Newcastle, who confirmed on Friday evening that manager Eddie Howe has stepped down.

It first emerged on Thursday morning that Howe would be leaving Newcastle, with it widely reported that he became disgruntled at their transfer activity.

Howe reportedly informed Newcastle of his decision to leave a couple of weeks ago, but he has remained at the helm until they have secured his replacement.

Al Ahly boss Matthias Jaissle is to leave the Saudi Pro League club to succeed Howe, and he has a major job on his hands at St James’ Park.

Newcastle have had a torrid time in the transfer market over the past year or so, having sold key players and missed out on loads of targets to rival clubs.

READ: Guimaraes future, fixing Howe’s mess among Jaissle’s first five Newcastle priorities



This summer, the Magpies have sold Anthony Gordon to FC Barcelona and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur, while Aston Villa have beaten them to sign Johan Manzambi after his World Cup exploits.

Still, Newcastle have made four summer signings, having landed Bazoumana Toure, Aladji Bamba, Sean Steur and Ewen Jaouen.

And Ornstein has confirmed to The Athletic that they are now ‘closing in’ on signing Lukas Hornicek from Braga.

Ornstein explained: ‘Newcastle United are close to completing the signing of Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

‘The fee for Hornicek is €30million (£25.7m; $34.5m), the value of his release clause, and Newcastle are in the process of negotiating the payment terms with the Portuguese club as a deal for the 24-year-old advances towards a conclusion.’

Three players want to leave Newcastle United

However, there are likely to be more exits from Newcastle this summer.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Eddie Howe quit Newcastle even after journalist ‘friend’ urged U-turn



In recent weeks, it has become clear that Bruno Guimaraes is leaning towards a move to Arsenal, and this deal has reportedly now been agreed.

And Lewis Hall could also be on the move, with it reported that he is keen on a move to Manchester United.

Now, The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has revealed that Joelinton also ‘wishes to leave’ Newcastle this summer.

Hope explained: ‘In the background, Guimaraes was making moves to find a new club, as revealed by Daily Mail Sport the day after Howe had seen him play in Florida. To lose his captain – the team’s driving force on the pitch and emotional leader off it – would have been close to unthinkable. Guimaraes will join Arsenal if they make a formal offer above the £75million mooted by intermediaries and his departure, we are told, is more likely than not.

‘We can also reveal that his compatriot Joelinton told Newcastle of his wish to move to Saudi Arabia in the weeks after the season closed. That offer is yet to materialise.’

READ NEXT: Three signings ‘ended Howe’s Newcastle career’ – but did he quit in ultimate ‘d*ck move?’

