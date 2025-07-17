Newcastle United have ended their interest in Hugo Ekitike, with a Premier League forward now emerging as the club’s top striker target.

Newcastle had been pursuing Ekitike for much of the summer, even lodging a €80 million bid for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, who looks set to sign for Liverpool.

That offer was turned down, and the club have now cooled their interest entirely, with sources confirming they are no longer actively working on the deal.

The pursuit comes amid a backdrop of Liverpool’s big-money pursuit of top goalscorer Alexander Isak, who ‘is not closing doors’ on a move to Anfield this summer.

Yoane Wissa, who scored 19 non-penalty goals in the Premier League last season, is now a leading option. Newcastle are exploring a deal for the Brentford forward, although they are yet to formally contact the club.

Wissa is under contract until 2026, with Brentford holding an option to extend by a further year. Nottingham Forest recently had an offer rejected, but Newcastle are expected to make their move soon. Personal terms would also need to be agreed upon with the player.

The change in direction comes as Newcastle look to move quickly. According to Craig Hope via X, “the word on Tuesday night was that Ekitike & Newcastle was v unlikely. Deal now off.”

He added: “As reported previously, Yoane Wissa is admired & is a live target. Sources say NUFC will have to act with speed, given interest from elsewhere (Spurs incl.) & complication of Mbeumo.”

David Ornstein of The Athletic confirmed the club’s shift in focus, writing: “Newcastle United are exploring a deal to sign Brentford striker Yoane Wissa after cooling their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.”

He added that while formal contact with Brentford was still pending, “an agreement would also be needed with the DR Congo international on personal terms.”

Wissa has been a key figure since joining Brentford from Lorient in 2021. The 28-year-old has made over 100 appearances for the Bees and established himself as one of the most consistent finishers in the division.

His future is just one part of a wider period of change at the club. Former manager Thomas Frank has moved to Tottenham along with several members of his backroom staff. Christian Norgaard has also departed, joining Arsenal earlier this month.

Newcastle are expected to step up their efforts in the coming days as they look to secure a new centre-forward ahead of the new campaign. Wissa now appears to be at the top of the list.