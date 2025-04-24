Jack Grealish leaving Manchester City this summer is a possibility but returning to Aston Villa is a “no-go”, says David Ornstein.

Grealish is in his fourth season at the Etihad and has racked up 155 appearances since his £100million transfer from Aston Villa.

The England winger’s goal (17) and assist (23) tally for the Premier League champions leaves a lot to be desired, resulting in plenty of criticism over his huge transfer fee.

Minutes have been hard to come by for Grealish in 2024/25, as he has started just seven Premier League matches and only one of City’s previous 15.

It has been very difficult for the former Villa captain and a summer transfer looks inevitable.

Tottenham Hotspur have been persistently linked with the 29-year-old and will no doubt be in contention for his signature at the end of the season.

Man City definitely won’t recoup the £100m they invested, and there’s no indication they’re open to selling or what fee they would accept – but, as we say, a summer transfer still feels very likely.

Things are pretty quiet at the moment, but transfer expert David Ornstein answered a question regarding Grealish’s future during a Q&A on The Athletic.

Ornstein did not confirm that Newcastle, Spurs or Everton are interested in signing the winger but mentioned them as potential destinations.

Asked if there are any takers for Grealish, Ornstein responded:

“I could see a move – presumably on loan – but I’m not aware of takers emerging yet and the big question would be how his salary gets covered. “This is not information, just me speculating… I’d be intrigued to see if a club like Newcastle could help bring him back to the level we know he possesses and they’re among the teams looking to strengthen in the wide attacking areas. “Tottenham are, too, but I’m not sure a switch to London would be on the agenda. “Everton are an interesting possibility in my mind, especially as they need players, are heading into an amazing new stadium and that would keep him close to home in the north west. “Villa is presumably a no-go. “I personally still think he has plenty to offer at City, but we can’t deny it has been an unsatisfactory season – so it would be good to see him playing regularly and flourishing again, which might not be possible at the Etihad Stadium.”

Grealish has struggled but did play a big part in City’s Treble in 2022/23, playing in 13 Champions League matches.

In 30 appearances across all competitions this season, the 29-year-old has scored three goals and provided five assists.

