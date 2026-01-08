Respected journalist David Ornstein has debunked reports suggesting Liverpool could pull off a late hijack to beat Manchester City to sign Antoine Semenyo.

The Bournemouth winger has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, grabbing ten goals and three assists in his 20 appearances.

This form has caught the attention of Big Six clubs, who have shown interest in signing Semenyo in this transfer window.

The competition for his services and the £65m release clause in his contract made his exit a certainty in this transfer window, with Man City leading the race to sign him.

In recent weeks, Man City have moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to land Semenyo, with the latest reports indicating that are well-placed to complete the transfer.

Despite this, pundit Jamie Redknapp claimed on Wednesday night that Liverpool could yet sign Semenyo in this window.

Redknapp said: “I’m not saying this is a Sky Sports breaking news moment, but all I’m saying is, I’ve heard tonight that it might not be the foregone conclusion that everyone’s talking about that he’s going to be having a medical at Man City. There might still be a little twist.”

He added: “I think Liverpool could still be in the equation.

“I’ve got to be honest, why they haven’t come in strongly, I’m surprised. If you look at that position, with Mohamed Salah and what happens to him, how long he’s going to be at the club for, we don’t quite know.

“But if you’ve got a player of that quality and he shows you he’s a match-winner, turns up in the big moments, why wouldn’t you be in for him?”

Ornstein has since shut down this claim, though. He revealed on Thursday morning that Man City have ‘finalised an agreement’ to sign Semenyo without activating his £65m release clause and he will have his ‘medical today’.

Ornstein explained:

‘It sees City commit £62.5million (€71.97m) guaranteed and £1.5m (€1.7m) in bonuses, with Bournemouth entitled to 10 per cent of the profit if a future sale occurs. ‘The deal gives City better conditions — they will pay across 24 months rather than immediately — while Bournemouth earn more than the fixed amount stipulated by Semenyo’s release clause.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has confirmed that there was ‘no hijack attempt’ from Liverpool for Semenyo.

He said on X: ‘Antoine Semenyo undergoing his Manchester City medical today as planned ahead of signing a 5.5-year contract. No hijack attempt from Liverpool.

‘Manchester City have agreed a £64m package (£62.5m+£1.5m). They will pay over two years, as revealed on @talkSPORT last week. Bournemouth also have a 10% sell-on.

‘#MCFC decided to offer above the £60m fixed fee from the release clause to gain more preferable payment terms. It is the biggest sale in Bournemouth’s history.’