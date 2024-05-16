‘There is a feeling in the industry’ that Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City at the end of next season, according to reports.

Guardiola joined the Citizens from Bayern Munich in July 2016 and has enjoyed unprecedented success in England.

He guided the club to their first Champions League last term, claiming a historic Treble along the way.

The Premier League triumph last year was Man City’s third in a row and they are in a very strong position to make it four when they host West Ham on the final day of 2023/24 this weekend.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Ten possible punishments for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola after Premier League ‘expulsion’ claims

👉 Man City fans see the jeopardy and feel the fear; don’t pretend to know how we think

In total, City have won five Premier League trophies under Guardiola, as well as two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields, the UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, and of course the Champions League.

It will be a sad day for City fans when Guardiola decides to move on, but it will give everyone else a bloody chance, with the Spaniard’s side dominating English football in the same way Paris Saint-Germain do in France, for example.

Arsenal and Liverpool will be among those very happy to see the back of the former Barcelona player and manager but it feels unlikely that it will happen this summer.

Guardiola’s contract expires at the end of next season and as someone who leaves it late in the day to agree fresh terms, it would be naive to assume anything until an announcement is made, whether that be a new contract or his departure.

Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City?

While the rest of us hope for his exit, The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein has teased us all by saying ‘there is a feeling around the industry that he will leave in the summer of 2025’.

Asked a question about his future during a Q&A, Ornstein sat on the fence but hinted that Pep will be off next year.

He said: ‘I don’t think a decision has been made. As you know from last time, Guardiola tends to leave it quite late before committing. There is a feeling around the industry that he will leave in the summer of 2025, however I currently have no evidence to back this up.’

Please be true. Please be true. Please be true. Please be true. Please be true. Please be true. Please be true. Please be true.

Who knows, maybe he will leave sooner. Expulsion courtesy of those 115 charges will come any day now!

More: Man City | Next PL manager to leave | Five-year net spend table