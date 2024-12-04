Ornstein puts Liverpool, Man City on red alert with top transfer target’s exit ‘anticipated next summer’

Man City and Liverpool transfer target Martin Zubimendi “is now coming to terms with the idea of leaving Real Sociedad”, according to David Ornstein.

Liverpool tried to sign Zubimendi in the summer and Ornstein said the Spaniard was open to joining the Premier League club before deciding to stay at Real Sociedad.

Man City have since registered an interest following a season-ending injury to Rodri and could provide tough competition to Liverpool.

The Ballon d’Or winner’s ACL injury could see the Premier League champions act in January, though Zubimendi’s reluctance to leave his boyhood club in the summer makes a January transfer very unlikely.

Arsenal have also been linked with the 25-year-old but those links died down after they spent £105million on Declan Rice in July 2023.

Zubimendi reportedly has a £51m release clause in his Sociedad contract, but as we say, it is agreeing personal terms that is proving to be the true stumbling block.

Regardless, City might try to sign him in January and perhaps they are the team Zubimendi has been holding out for this whole time…

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Liverpool blow as Real Madrid target second Reds star after Alexander-Arnold ‘differences’ revealed

👉 Liverpool ‘make contract offer’ as fresh Ornstein update reveals ‘anticipated’ Salah ‘change’

👉 Lazy Liverpool and negligent Newcastle: Every Premier League club’s worst transfer mistake in 2024

And with the Citizens interested in signing him, Zubimendi is warming to the idea of leaving Sociedad, says transfer expert David Ornstein.

“Multiple well-placed sources believe Martin Zubimendi is now coming to terms with the idea of leaving Real Sociedad – and anticipate that happening next summer,” Ornstein wrote in The Athletic’s Transfer Radar.

“Some around the situation are less sure; they think in the end, Zubimendi will change his mind and ultimately opt to stay, as we have seen before.

“But most recent conversations suggest things are different on this occasion, and that with time for him and Real Sociedad to prepare, rather than rush a decision, he will depart.”

Reports in Spain have also claimed that there has been a ‘radical change’ of heart from the midfielder.

Indeed, Spanish newspaper Sport says Zubimendi’s future is ‘beginning to become clearer’:

The future of Martín Zubimendi it seems that it is beginning to become clearer. The Real Sociedad midfielder, wanted by some of the best teams on the continent, has made a decision regarding his next destination, which everything indicates will be in England after ending his time in San Sebastian.

The European champion with Spain has been the focus of rumours for seasons in relation to a possible departure from Real Sociedad. The midfielder enjoys a good reputation in many teams of the caliber of Liverpool, Manchester City or FC Barcelona, although Zubimendi has repeatedly shown his loyalty to the San Sebastian side by rejecting succulent offers from abroad to continue growing his legacy at the Reale Arena.

The situation, however, seems to be about to take a turn Radical turn; according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the midfielder has decided to end his time at Real Sociedad in the coming months. The club from San Sebastian would accept the demands of their player with room to work on a possible replacement while interested clubs begin to prepare to face an operation that will be expensive for anyone who wants to get his services.

The final race seems to be between Liverpool or Manchester City. The Reds tried in the past to get the player, although Zubimendi rejected proposals to stay in San Sebastian for another season. In the case of the Mancunian team, the urgencies are even greater; Rodri’s injury in the midfield has left Guardiola’s team without a competent midfielder for that task. City could even bring forward the operation for the midfielder to arrive at the Etihad this winter to face the second part of the season with the aim of resuming the flight and saving the worst crisis in the recent history of the Mancunians.

The future of Martín Zubimendi is up in the air, although the situation seems to have taken on a different tint compared to other winter windows. The midfielder, always according to The Athletic, would have agreed to leave Real Sociedad, a departure that will give a lot to talk about in the coming weeks.