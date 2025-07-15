Ornstein: Liverpool ‘reject’ £58.6m ‘official bid’ from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz

Liverpool have turned down a big offer from German champions Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz on Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Reds have made a great start to the summer transfer window with Arne Slot being given five new signings to bolster his squad after winning the Premier League in his first season in charge.

Liverpool have signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez as their three big-name signings, while Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi have boosted their goalkeeping ranks.

There is now speculation that some of their players could head out the door with rumours Darwin Nunez, Ibrahima Konate and Diaz have interest from top clubs in Europe.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been credited with interest in Diaz with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming last Tuesday that the former will “make a new approach” to Liverpool in the coming days.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Barcelona feel that the player [Diaz] is keen on a move, that the player is keen on joining Barcelona after the Nico saga.

“Barcelona now return to Luis Diaz. What’s important to say is that Barcelona want to make a new approach to Liverpool in the upcoming days try to see if they can open doors.

“Barca will do their best to get Luis Diaz. If it’s not going to be possible, Barcelona are aware of Marcus Rashford being an option on the list.

“He is very keen on the move, dreaming of Barca move, and they are aware of that… but Barca still wants to try again for Luis Diaz.”

While Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed recently that Bayern Munich have now made ‘contact’ over a possible deal to sign Diaz from Liverpool.

Plettenberg wrote on X on July 1: ‘FC Bayern have gathered all the information on Luis #Díaz in the past few days, as reported yesterday.

‘Accordingly, there has also been contact. Díaz is a new candidate for Bayern, also because Max Eberl have the information that he could leave #LFC if a suitable offer arrives. One to watch.’

And now The Athletic‘s Ornstein has insisted that Bayern Munich ‘have submitted a formal proposal to sign’ Diaz and that ‘their first official proposal arrived on Tuesday’.

Liverpool value Diaz at over €100m and the Bavarians offer of €67.5m (£58.6m) was ‘immediately rejected by the Premier League champions’.

However, Bayern Munich do have the will of the player in their favour and Ornstein adds that the Colombia international ‘has made clear to the club he wants to leave’.