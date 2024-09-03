Andy O'Boyle and Jason Wilcox at a match between Brighton and Man Utd

Premier League giants Manchester United are set to part ways with deputy football director Andy O’Boyle, according to David Ornstein.

In May 2022, O’Boyle left his role as Head of Elite Performance at the Premier League to join Man Utd.

He worked closely with former football director John Murtough having worked as an academy scout at the club 16 years earlier, helping develop stars such as Marcus Rashford.

“We are delighted to welcome Andy back to Manchester United to take up this important role in the club’s leadership,” Murtough said upon O’Boyle’s arrival two years ago.

“Andy has experience across all technical areas of football, from fitness and sports science to scouting and recruitment.

“This will make him a valuable addition to my team at Carrington as we continue to strengthen leadership and strategic planning across all our football activities.”

MORE ON MAN UTD MESS FROM F365:

👉 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool: Ten Hag sack, great Gravenberch, Casemiro done, ‘unprofessional’ Szob

👉 Five reasons for Manchester United fans to be cheerful features the Ten Hag sack

👉 Zirkzee 8th), Ugarte 5th): Ratcliffe-era Man Utd transfer decisions ranked from worst to best

O’Boyle added: “I am thrilled to be rejoining Manchester United at such an exciting time for the club, as the first team prepares for a fresh start under Erik ten Hag, and the Academy and women’s teams go from strength to strength.

“Whilst it has been a privilege to serve the Premier League for the past five years, I can’t wait to get started at United and play my part in creating the right environment for football success.”

Man Utd news: Ornstein reveals another boardroom exit

O’Boyle’s time at the club is reportedly set to come to an end after only two years, with David Ornstein reporting for The Athletic that he will leave his role as deputy football director.

Ornstein states that O’Boyle joined ‘with a strong reputation across the industry’ and is ‘highly regarded across the industry’.

His departure is another big change made by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has shaken things up since purchasing a 25 per cent stake in the club earlier this year.

Ratcliffe swiftly agreed to bring in CEO Omar Berrada from rivals Manchester City and Jason Wilcox (pictured above next to O’Boyle) as technical director.

Murtough left Old Trafford in April, which saw O’Boyle ‘assume greater responsibility under Ratcliffe’s regime’.

He ‘assisted Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford as he established a new hierarchy’, working hard while Man Utd waited for Berrada, Wilcox and Dan Ashworth to officially join.

Ornstein adds that O’Boyle ‘was heavily involved in the recent summer transfer window’, meaning he had a big say on their five arrivals.

Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte all joined the club, while there were the high-profile departures of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay.

👉 More: Man Utd news | Who will be the next Man Utd manager? | 20 biggest deals of the summer