Ornstein reveals Newcastle ‘have FFP space’ for January with two positions in Howe’s ‘thoughts’

Newcastle United have the FFP space to spend in January but are not expected to sign anyone from the Saudi Pro League, David Ornstein has confirmed.

Eddie Howe has been heavily backed in the transfer market since the Magpies were taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in October 2021.

Despite their spending, it was still regarded as a massive overachievement when Howe led Newcastle to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last term.

A lot has been said about the club’s ability to spend money in the transfer market with financial fair play believed to be holding them back.

However, perhaps thanks to the money made from the Champions League group stage, Newcastle will be able to buy a new player or two when the transfer window re-opens next month.

During a Q&A for The Athletic, transfer expert Ornstein revealed that Howe wants to sign a new goalkeeper with Nick Pope out injured until April.

“Newcastle do have some FFP space, so it is possible for them to dip into the January market,” he said.

“I’m not saying they’re able to go on a spending spree, because like all clubs they are acutely aware of the need to comply. The loss of European football will also detrimentally impact their financial situation, but certainly it’s plausible to see them do something.

“The bigger issue is ‘What?’. I don’t think they’ve settled on an answer to that just yet. It sounds like no positions are off limits if the right option arises.

“Yes, a goalkeeper will be high in Newcastle’s thoughts after Pope’s injury and [Martin] Dubravka not exactly setting the world alight so far in his absence. But are there goalkeepers available who they want, who want to come and who are of an acceptable price if the deal is to be permanent and loan package if it is temporary?

“Key days and weeks ahead to determine that.”

Ornstein added that the signing of a new central defender depends on the recovery of star player Sven Botman.

“Then comes centre-back – that will largely depend on if and how Botman returns,” he continued. “I hear he is a couple of weeks away and if all goes well it’s a massive boost, especially with Burn making his comeback last night.”

Newcastle have been strongly linked with Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves but Ornstein can not see that one happening in January.

He said: “There was an assumption that Newcastle would replace [Sandro] Tonali during his ban but that is not a certainty; there is a world in which players like [Sean] Longstaff, [Joe] Willock, [Elliot] Anderson and [Harvey] Barnes regain fitness to give Howe enough options until Tonali returns in August.

“Neves is not happening – never say never but I doubt Newcastle will sign anyone from the Saudi Pro League next month, for multiple reasons – and they have not moved on Phillips so far.

“Speaking right now, given the injuries, I would expect some incoming activity – whether it be a short-term solution, something with the longer-term in mind or a summer plan brought forward.

“But there’s no European football to worry about now and depending on the progress of the returnees, that could change.”

