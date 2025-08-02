Ornstein offers Man Utd hope of Sesko deal as club-record Newcastle bid confirmed

Manchester United still have hope of signing Benjamin Sesko ahead of Newcastle despite the Magpies making a club-record offer for the RB Leipzig star.

Having rejected a £110m Liverpool offer for Alexander Isak, which was followed by the boost of the Reds not planning to improve on that offer, reports suggested the Magpies had ‘won the battle’ with United for Sesko.

Slovenian outlet Delo stated:

‘Slovenian football star Benjamin Šeško has made a decision. According to well-informed sources, he will continue his career with Newcastle United. ‘After being linked with Arsenal for a long time, who ultimately decided to sign excellent Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres instead of Šešek, and a few days ago, Manchester United warmed up to the 22-year-old Radečan, the battle for our international player was ultimately won by the management of Newcastle United.’

That news came ahead of Newcastle making their first official offer for the Slovenian, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein later revealing a ‘bid comprised of €75m up front with a further €5m in potential add-ons was tabled by Newcastle in the past 24 hours’.

But the transfer expert refuted claims that Sesko has chosen Newcastle over the Red Devils, insisting the striker is ‘yet to make a firm decision on his preferred destination’, with United very much still in the running.

Ben Jacobs then confirmed on X that Sesko ‘has not decided on his next club’ with the Newcastle bid arriving before the ‘green light’ from Sesko.

He wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Newcastle make a €75m+€5m bid for Benjamin Sesko Club-record offer. Newcastle’s tactic has always been to get a quick agreement with Leipzig in the hope #MUFC can’t or won’t match it.

‘As reported yesterday, Newcastle plan always to bid to Leipzig first without a Sesko agreement to join. #MUFC also working on player buy in. Both clubs active.

‘For clarity: Newcastle pitched financials to Sesko before bidding and these are acceptable, but they do not have a green light to join yet. Sesko, as of Saturday morning, has not decided on his next club. Decision could come quickly now. Big difference between terms not being an issue, and getting a ‘yes’ to actually join. It could come, but it hasn’t yet. The bid was made without yet knowing which club Sesko wants to pick.’