Journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on the battle to sign AFC Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen amid interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Huijsen has emerged as one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League and he’s enjoyed a breakout season under Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

The 19-year-old is on the radar of several clubs around Europe as there is an affordable £50m release clause in his contract.

A couple of Big Six clubs are in the market for a new centre-back and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Huijsen’s situation on Friday morning.

“The reality is that Dean Huijsen has not made a decision yet. Huijsen is speaking to all these clubs,” Romano said.

“He’s speaking to Chelsea, for sure. I told you in January how Chelsea wanted in Huijsen but, for Bournemouth, [a winter sale] was impossible. Also because the clause was not valid in January.

“It is valid in the summer so Chelsea will be there. Liverpool will be there because Liverpool’s interest is really genuine. Liverpool want Huijsen, but this is not new. This is something [which started in] January, February.

“Don’t forget about Arsenal because Arsenal are also pushing. Mikel Arteta wants one more top defender to add to to the package. So Chelsea, Liverpool Arsenal; These three clubs, for sure.”

Now, Ornstein claims Real Madrid “appeal the most” to Huijsen, but a move to another Premier League club is the “most likely” outcome this summer.

“It’s why so many clubs are looking at signing him and activating a £50m release clause that represents pretty good value for money,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast.

“Leading the chase in alphabetical order is Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. There are others in the frames such as Newcastle United and Tottenham.

“I think it’s Real Madrid who have always appealed most to the player himself, but at the time of recording, I’m not aware of them being in a position to proceed with it.

“And both Bournemouth and the player would like this to be wrapped up relatively swiftly. So as things stand, that would see the Premier League as his most likely destination.”