Respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Aston Villa have struck an ‘agreement’ to sign PSG star Ibrahim Mbaye.

Mbaye has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Liverpool previously mooted as a likely destination.

Earlier this summer, Liverpool were pushing to sign Mbaye and Bradley Barcola, but they will actually only sign the latter player.

Liverpool initially looked to be making a serious play for Mbaye, but it has since emerged that they have stepped aside after being put off by the cost of the deal.

And this has opened the door for Aston Villa, who have now ‘reached an agreement in principle’ to sign the talented teenager from PSG.

This is according to Ornstein, who claims Aston Villa have an ‘agreement’ to sign Mbaye for around 55 million euros and a transfer is ‘in the process of being finalised and paperwork is in progress’.

More to follow…