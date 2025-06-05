Barcelona have been linked with Luis Diaz for a while now.

Liverpool have knocked back a Barcelona approach for Luis Diaz, insisting the winger is ‘not for sale’, with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes weirdly involved in the decision.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is on the lookout for a new forward to reduce the workload on Lamine Yamal and Raphinha at the Nou Camp, and admitted the club’s interest in Diaz along with Marcus Rashford last month.

“We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players,” Deco told RAC1. “When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

It’s been widely reported that Barcelona will have to sell before they but this summer, but Deco will need to look elsewhere for a new left winger in any case as, according to David Ornstein, Liverpool have told the La Liga giants that they’re not interested in seeing him depart Anfield.

READ MORE: Florian Wirtz ‘barely visible’ yet somehow ‘studs-up raking’ Bruno Fernandes

Ornstein’s report for The Athletic reveals that Barcelona ‘contacted their Premier League counterparts on Wednesday about recruiting him’ but were given short shrift by the Reds, who reportedly see Fernandes’ failed move to Al Hilal as the yardstick for Diaz.

The report states:

‘Liverpool’s formal reply was unequivocal; the Catalan club and their sporting director Deco were immediately informed that no appetite exists to trade a squad member who head coach Arne Slot is planning with for the 2025-26 season. ‘Diaz was of interest to Manchester City last summer and also has admirers in Saudi Arabia. Yet the recent pursuit of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, 30, by Al Hilal helped Liverpool establish Diaz’s market price.’

Diaz’s current Liverpool deal runs until the summer of 2027 and the report claims that although ‘there is little expectation of a fresh agreement’ Liverpool aren’t all that bothered.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Five reasons why Florian Wirtz may not actually be a good signing for Liverpool

👉 Premier League players who need a summer transfer for World Cup place: Grealish, Chiesa…

👉 Arsenal in ‘talks’ with Bundesliga side over £42m Sesko alternative amid ‘genuine interest’ from Liverpool

The report adds:

‘Liverpool’s new-look hierarchy, led by sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football Michael Edwards, has sought to address the contract issue — however progress has not materialised. ‘At Diaz’s age, their current preference would be to maximise his performance value — even if that means exiting as a free agent — unless Liverpool receive bids that enable them to land a replacement of similar or superior quality.’

Liverpool meanwhile are looking to bring in fresh forwards to bolster Slot’s attack, and with Darwin Nunez set to leave, Ornstein claims two players top the Reds’ list to replace him in the No.9 position.

“The future of Darwin Nunez has been well documented,” he said on The Athletic FC Podcast.

“There’s an opportunity for him to leave. I think the expectation is that he will be sold, and therefore, we could see somebody come in in that position.

“I think Liverpool are among those understandably that have liked Alexander Isak.

“There’s admiration for somebody like Hugo Ekitike. Decisions will have to be made, and I’m sure that’s something Liverpool are thinking about and will have multiple options, no doubt, if and when that situation develops.”