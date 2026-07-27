Chelsea are now looking at a potential move to bring former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck to Stamford Bridge, according to David Ornstein.

The Blues finished tenth in the Premier League last term as they sacked both Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior in a turbulent campaign in west London.

Despite having no European football, the only key player Chelsea have lost this summer is Marc Cucurella, who completed a €60m move to Real Madrid.

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge too but players like Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro have reportedly been labelled untouchable by the club’s hierarchy.

Since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over Chelsea in May 2022, their transfer policy has to try and buy the best young players in the world and sell them on for profit.

However, that stance seems to be shifting this summer in some respects with Morgan Rogers, although not old, is already an established Premier League player at 24.

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Despite still buying some young players this summer, Chelsea have made bids for 33-year-old Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka in a hint that they are looking for a sprinkling of experienced heads amongst the youngsters.

And now The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has revealed that Chelsea are ‘exploring a move to sign’ Brighton striker Welbeck, who scored 13 Premier League goals last term.

The Seagulls ‘are aware of the interest’ in their 35-year-old goalscorer and – ‘although the situation remains at an early stage — there is optimism on all sides that a deal could be done’.

It is understood that a move for Welbeck ‘appeals’ to new Chelsea head coach Alonso as the Blues look for more players they ‘deem to be more Premier League ready’.

Michael Carrick on Welbeck: ‘He deserves a lot of credit’

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick heaped praise on Welbeck a few months ago as he urged him to stop scoring against the Red Devils.

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Carrick said in May: “He’s scored against us too many times. I still call him ‘my lad’. He’s an old man now, which makes me feel old.

“Huge respect for him. It’s terrific that he came through here and made a massive impact.

“For him to go on and have the career he’s had and still be playing so well at the age he is shows his mindset and his attitude and all those things enable you to play to 35.

“He deserves a lot of credit for that and I’m really delighted, genuinely, to see him doing so well.”

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