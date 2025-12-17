Respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed Liverpool’s “full intention” with Mohamed Salah, while a pundit has named his potential next club.

Salah‘s long-term future is in doubt as he has suffered a major fall from grace at Liverpool over the past six months.

The Liverpool forward was the best player in the Premier League last term, but his form has declined significantly this term, as he has been ineffective in most of his side’s matches.

Salah dropped to the bench for three consecutive Premier League matches and Liverpool’s form improved during this run. Still, he hit out at Arne Slot and the club after he was supposedly “thrown under the bus” during his side’s run of nine losses in 12 matches in all competitions.

Then, Liverpool had no choice other than to omit Salah from the squad to face Inter Milan last week, but he returned against Brighton at the weekend. Slot sanctioned his return after holding talks with the forward in the days leading up to the Premier League match.

Salah impressed off the bench against Brighton, but he has now headed to the African Cup of Nations and it remains to be seen what will happen after this tournament.

However, Ornstein has revealed why Liverpool currently “fully intend to keep Salah”.

“As I understand it, Liverpool fully intend to keep Mo Salah. They want him to remain, not only in the January transfer window but beyond, until at least the end of the season,” Ornstein said on NBC Sports.

“He’s under contract until the summer of 2027 and Liverpool feel that they showed their intentions very clearly by renewing him at great expense back in [April].

“I think their view would be this has been brought about by Salah and his desire to be guaranteed regular football, and that’s not something that any club – certainly not Liverpool, despite the legendary status of Salah – are going to be willing to deliver.

“That seems to be at the heart of this, at the centre of discussions which Arne Slot said began before [Liverpool played] Leeds.”

Pundit Dietmar Hamann, meanwhile, suspects Salah could join Inter Milan next year as they have “signed similar players in recent years”, while he could snub Saudi Arabia and is unlikely to join other European giants.

“If Salah doesn’t want to accept that he won’t play, and keeps talking about not having the backing of the manager, then he and the club need to find a solution,” Hamann told JeffBet.

“That solution may be that they go their separate ways. I don’t think Salah wants to go to Saudi Arabia because he rejected an offer last year.

“There would be European clubs still interested in him. The top clubs in Spain, Germany and England may not want to sign him, but I can see him going back to Italy, maybe. That league is known to bring experienced players in and bring them back to their best.

“Inter Milan has signed similar players in recent years. I can’t see him joining Bayern Munich or the two Spanish giants. The top clubs in England don’t need his services either.”