Phil Foden is soon to sign a new contract with Manchester City

Insider David Ornstein has revealed Phil Foden plans to commit his future to Manchester City, after reports that Pep Guardiola was ready to let the playmaker go.

Foden has not had close to his best season in a City shirt. He’s scored more than his seven Premier League goals this term in three other seasons, and three assists is way below his standards.

At the back end of this season, Foden has been left out often. Of the last 12 Premier League games, he’s started just twice, and those are the only times he’s played more than 30 minutes during that stretch.

Foden played just 16 minutes as City let an opportunity to make ground back on Arsenal slip against Everton, drawing 3-3.

In any case, insider Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, has revealed that Foden is set to commit his future to City, for whom he’s played his entire career.

It’s reported he has reached an agreement in principle with the Manchester club over a new contract. Foden’s current contract is due to expire in 2027, and Ornstein reports the new terms will keep him at the Etihad until 2030, with an option for a further year on top of that.

Formalities are yet to be completed but the insider suggests both parties’ desire to continue together means the extension should be finalised ‘in due course.’

Ornstein’s clarification on Foden’s future extinguishes reports that City boss Guardiola is ready to see the back of Foden, amid a lean period.

It was reported of late that he had given the ‘green light’ for the Englishman to join La Liga club Atletico Madrid.

Atleti are said to be looking for a new ‘leader’ in their attack with Antoine Griezmann heading to the MLS.

The report stated: ‘The reality is that Atletico Madrid needs a player to lead their attack. Griezmann’s departure leaves a significant void, both on and off the pitch.

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‘In this context, Foden emerges as an ambitious prospect. His talent is undeniable, and in an environment where he plays a more prominent role, he could unleash his full potential.

‘The Metropolitano would be the ideal stage for him to become the team’s star player. A signing that would not only strengthen the squad but also send a clear message to the rest of the competition.

‘Thus, the deal is beginning to take shape. With Guardiola’s approval and Atletico’s need, the signing of Foden could become one of the biggest moves of the summer. A commitment to both the present and the future for a team looking to take a step forward.’

But that move would have seemed unlikely anyway and with Foden penning a new deal, it absolutely won’t be coming.

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