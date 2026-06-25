Respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Manchester City have struck an ‘agreement’ with Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson.

Man City have made Anderson a top target for this summer’s transfer window and it has been clear for weeks that they are ahead of Manchester United in the race to secure his services.

Anderson has sparkled for Nottingham Forest and England in recent years, so it is hardly surprising that his current club are demanding a huge fee for his signature.

The former Newcastle United star has emerged as one of Europe’s best centre-midfielders and Forest have been keen on negotiating a British record fee for their prized asset.

READ: The top 20 biggest transfers of the summer 2026 window…



Man City previously failed with a couple of proposals for Man City, with Ornstein reporting that their previous offer was worth an initial £106m, though this could have risen to around £120m with add-ons.

Forest turned down this proposal because they want an initial £125m, but Ornstein revealed on Thursday evening that Man City had lodged an ‘improved offer’ for Anderson, though the value of this bid is yet to be revealed.

Ornstein explained:

‘Manchester City have made a fresh and improved offer to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest. ‘There is not yet an agreement but the two clubs are discussing the latest proposal as City push hard to close the gap in valuations and get a deal done.’

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd eye Tottenham star and ex-Man City forward



In a follow-up update, Ornstein confirmed that there is now an ‘agreement’ between Man City and Forest for Anderson.

He said on X: ‘BREAKING: Manchester City strike agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Elliot Anderson. #MCFC made 23yo #NFFC midfielder primary target to bolster this summer & now done deal, subject to #England international finalising personal terms

@TheAthleticFC.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs later pointed out that the ‘fee could be up to £130m’.

Jacobs said on X: ‘BREAKING: Elliot Anderson to Manchester City agreed in principle today. Understand the fee could be up to £130m.

‘Formalities to be completed in the US.’

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that the deal for Anderson is worth £130m.

He said on X: ‘BREAKING: Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place between the clubs, fee up to £130m.

‘#MCFC sources confirm agreement now done after talks at final stages as reported last week.

‘Anderson asked Forest today to go and leave the club. Medical in the US.’

READ NEXT: Ten transfer records which should be shattered by Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs this summer

