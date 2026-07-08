Respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Manchester United have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

Man Utd‘s priority for this summer’s transfer window is to overhaul their midfield, though their plans have stuttered in recent weeks.

The Red Devils have already struck a deal with Atalanta to sign Ederson Silva for around £38m, and this deal is expected to be completed in the next few days.

However, United have since missed out on Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes, so they have had to turn their attention to alternative targets.

Alex Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni have been linked with Man Utd, but their next midfield signing now looks set to be Chelsea’s Santos.

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A report on Wednesday afternoon claimed that the Red Devils are ‘edging closer’ to landing Santos, and Ornstein has now revealed that there is an ‘agreement’ between Man Utd and Chelsea for this transfer.

David Ornstein reveals terms of Andrey Santos deal

Ornstein said on X: ‘EXCL: Manchester United reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Andrey Santos. Deal for 22yo #CFC midfielder worth £48m + £2m easily achievable add-ons & 10% sell-on clause. Permission given to undergo #MUFC medical; personal terms in place.’

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Journalist Ben Jacobs is also reporting that Santos is set to complete a move to Man Utd, having revealed why his situation at Chelsea has recently changed.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Manchester United reach an agreement with Chelsea to sign Andrey Santos.

‘Fee is £48m+£2m, as @David_Ornstein called.

‘Manchester United had enquired last summer but told Santos not for sale.

‘Door became open as Santos wants more regular minutes.

‘Santos has permission to undergo his medical.’

More to follow…

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