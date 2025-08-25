Newcastle have seen yet another bid for a striker knocked back this summer as Wolves have rejected a £50m offer for Jorgen Strand Larsen, according to David Ornstein.

The Magpies have seen attempts to sign Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Yoane Wissa all fail this summer as they look to source a replacement for Callum Wilson, but definitely not for Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international is currently refusing to play for Eddie Howe’s side as he pushes for a transfer to Liverpool after what he insists were ‘broken promises’ with regard to a new contract.

Isak said on Instagram: “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Releasing a statement in response, Newcastle said: “We have been clear that the conditions for a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee these conditions being met.”

It leaves Isak in limbo, with Liverpool unlikely to bid again until doors are opened that Newcastle insist will remain closed, at least until they source two new strikers.

They don’t have any yet and after Liverpool beat them to Ekitike, Manchester Untied beat them to Sesko while Brentford reject offers for Wissa, they’ve now turned to Strand Larsen.

Ornstein reveals their ‘straight £50m offer with no add-ons’ was rejected outright by Wolves, who insist ‘any bid for Strand Larsen this summer will be rejected given he is considered too important to the club and there is not enough time remaining in the transfer window to find a replacement who will be ready to play in the Premier League.’

It’s also claimed Strand Larsen ‘is viewed by Newcastle as a potential replacement for Wilson, as opposed to for Alexander Isak’ as they stick to their ‘not for sale’ party line with regard to the Liverpool target.

While Strand Larsen is ‘keen’ on the move to Newcastle, he’s ‘not agitating to leave Wolves’ this summer after only joining them permanently in July for £23m after 14 goals and four assists on a season-long loan in 2024/2025.