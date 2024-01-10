Tottenham ‘reach total agreement’ for Dragusin but player ‘does not seem convinced of destination’

Tottenham have reached a ‘total agreement’ to sign Radu Dragusin from Genoa this month, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in a new centre-back in the winter transfer window with injuries and suspension highlighting their lack of depth in that position this season.

There are also rumours that Eric Dier could be on his way to Bayern Munich in January, which would decrease their numbers in that position further still.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had already confirmed that Tottenham had submitted a new bid overnight for Dragusin, while Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote that the Romania international ‘will fly to London today’ for a medical.

But The Athletic‘s Ornstein has now confirmed a ‘total agreement’ with their new bid ‘accepted by their Italian counterparts overnight’.

Dragusin is ‘expected to travel on Wednesday morning ahead of completing the proposed move, in a deal that will see full-back Djed Spence go the other way on loan until the summer.’

However, Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb insists that Spence – who had his loan move to Leeds United terminated earlier this month – ‘does not seem convinced of the destination’.

Confirming details earlier today, Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I’ll start today’s column with the Radu Dragusin situation as we’ve had a new twist in the saga. Last night, Bayern Munich sent a formal bid to Genoa to hijack the defender’s deal to join Tottenham.

“What happens next only depends on the player – in the next hours Dragusin will decide his future. Bayern and Spurs both agreed on a fee with Genoa, Bayern also presented their salary bid to Dragusin so now it’s on the player who will decide in the next hours.

“As previously reported, Tottenham have agreed to send Djed Spence on loan to Genoa as part of their deal for Dragusin, while Bayern are offering slightly more money, but no players involved. Bayern have also sent an important salary bid to Dragusin, while the club’s project has been presented to the Romanian centre-back. Bayern are pushing as they want to hijack the deal, but we’ll now have to see what the player decides to do.

“For Spurs, it’s still too early to talk about alternatives as they remain focused on Dragusin, and yesterday they remained confident after agreeing personal terms with the player. It’s a situation that can change quickly, but at the time of writing there is no other plan as they remain focused on Dragusin.

“Of course, we know Spurs had an interest in Jean-Clair Todibo, but I’m not sure he is available on the market. It looked like a difficult deal in December, so could be the same now. Another player appreciated by Spurs is Loic Bade at Sevilla, but it’s nothing concrete yet due to still being focused on Dragusin. Let’s see what will happen later today.”