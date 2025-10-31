Ornstein touts Mbappe to Arsenal with Man Utd told to sign £100m man

David Ornstein feels Kylian Mbappe would make an ideal signing for Arsenal while Manchester United have been urged to move again for a £100million midfielder.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League after a summer of investment in their squad, including up to £63million spent on Viktor Gyokeres.

Ornstein, a writer for The Athletic specialising in transfers, feels Mbappe would be an ideal signing for Arsenal to continue their progress under Mikel Arteta towards the top of the European game.

When asked by our friends at Planet Football who he would sign if he was in Arteta shoes, Ornstein replied Mbappe.

“It’s not about who they will sign, but who I think would fit in nicely,” he said.

For Liverpool, Ornstein feels Arne Slot should move again for a player they almost signed in the summer.

“Marc Guehi. They wanted to get him but didn’t manage to at the last-minute of transfer deadline day but it could happen in the future.”

Indeed, Guehi was undergoing a medical as the clock ticked down to the deadline at the end of the summer window. But Crystal Palace felt unable to find a replacement in the limited time available so the Eagles pulled the plug on a £35million deal.

Guehi, most likely, will go free at the end of the season but Liverpool are sure to have competition for the England defender, with Real Madrid among the clubs also interested in the Palace captain.

Turning his attention to Chelsea, Ornstein feels the Blues should look to raid Real and take back the La Liga leaders’ goalkeeper.

“Thibaut Courtois. He’s been there before but I think they could take a world-class goalkeeper.”

Indeed they could. Chelsea have struggled to find a reliable stopper since selling Courtois to Real in 2018.

The Belgian, however, left under a cloud after forcing through his move, which is just one of the reasons a return would be unlikely.

Ornstein’s choice for Tottenham seems a more realistic piece of buisness.

“Jarrad Branthwaite. They’ve been looking for a while to upgrade in the centre of the defence, they have looked at Branthwaite.

“He’s been linked with a move away from Everton even though he’s signed a new contract and I guess he’s one to watch for many of the top clubs.”

Ornstein also feels Manchester City should maintain their interest in a forward they were reported to be keen on during the summer.

“Rodrygo, because they looked at him and if Savinho had left, they might have made a push for him. And I think it would be exciting to see Rodygo or even Vinicius Jr in the Premier League.”

Lastly, turning his attention to Manchester United, Ornstein reckons the Red Devils should pursue again Carlos Beleba.

“They want him, he wants them, Brighton do not want to let him go but we’ll see what the future holds.

“They have to upgrade in the no.6 department. Ruben Amorim wants to, and that could help complete their rebuild.”

Even though Casemiro appears to have rediscovered his mojo? Yes, because the Brazilian is out of contract in the summer and there’s no chance of United taking their option to extend for an extra season on the terms Sir Jim Ratcliffe is angry the club ever agreed to when they signed the midfielder from Real Madrid in 2022.

