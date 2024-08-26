The agent of Al Ahly transfer target Victor Osimhen, Roberto Calenda, has insisted that the Napoli striker “still has so much to do in Europe”.

Osimhen’s agent rarely shies away from expressing his feelings when it comes to his client.

With Chelsea reportedly keen on signing the Nigerian, Calenda claimed last month that there were ‘fantasy exchanges’ between the Blues and Napoli.

Chelsea’s interest has never gone away, though they will probably need to sell one or two players before proceeding.

Former club-record signing Romelu Lukaku is expected to join Napoli, which could give the Blues the freedom to proceed, while making the Serie A club more willing to sell.

Interest from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ahly has potentially thrown a spanner in the works, with Napoli close to agreeing a 65 million euro fee to sell their star striker.

Whether or not Osimhen is open to moving to the Middle East is a whole other matter.

In January, the agent of Napoli team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia claimed that the Nigerian international would move to Saudi Arabia this summer, which prompted an X-rated reaction.

In response to these claims, Osimhen wrote on social media: “Dear Mamuka Jugeli (Kvaratskhelia’s agent), you are a piece of filth and a disgrace.

“I’m embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumb f**k! KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!”

Calenda also chimed in, saying: “Everyone must look into their own home and have respect for the work of others.

“It is not correct to talk about the future of other players. This creates problems and misunderstandings as well as unfortunate predictions.

“The alleged words of agent Mamuka Jugeli are bad, superficial and unacceptable. These words create problems for my player Victor Osimhen with Napoli fans without any reason or real of the reality.

“We have just signed a contract renewal and Victor’s only wish, in addition to the Africa Cup of Nations, is to help Napoli. Everything else is rubbish.”

‘Victor still has so much to do IN EUROPE’

With Osimhen once again being linked with a transfer to the Saudi Pro League, Calenda has stated that his client should be respected more and has unfinished business in Europe.

He said: “Victor is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets. Victor still has so much to do IN EUROPE.

“Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction.

“He made history and when there were major offers (also this year) we always accepted the club’s decisions.

“Victor was elected African footballer of the year, 8th at the Ballon d’Or. There is need for respect and balance.”

After Osimhen’s agent all but shut down a move to Saudi Arabia, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the transfer will not materialise, which could pave the way for a move to Chelsea.

Romano insists that Osimhen will not consider a move to Al Ahly unless there is a release clause included, with an “important salary” also necessary.

He wrote on X: “Victor Osimhen is not accepting Al Ahli proposals as he required important salary AND release clause.

“The release clause is crucial or deal will not happen at all, sources confirm.”

