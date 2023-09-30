Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he will have an increased say in Chelsea’s transfer business from January with two strikers said to be on the Blues’ shortlist.

Chelsea have spent over £1bn on new players under their new owners, with Todd Boehly initially in charge of their transfers before the club’s co-sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, took charge in the summer.

The Blues’ focus was on signing young players in the summer – a policy which has thus far failed to yield results in the Premier League – but the Guardian claim the club is now ‘open to signing more experienced players for Pochettino’.

The report confirms their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who’s also been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle.

That interest may well stem from Pochettino, as the Chelsea boss revealed he has “started to work” on January business after he told the club’s owners “I need to be more involved” in transfers.

“The good thing is the relationship and communication is very good with the sporting directors and owners,” Pochettino said. “When the transfer window was closed I said I need to be more involved now in all the decisions. I have started to work to identify what we need for January.”

Chelsea, who are 14th in the Premier League before visiting Fulham on Monday, have struggled for goals and their attack has suffered from Christopher Nkunku sustaining a serious knee injury during pre-season.

“Football is very dynamic and it is about the present always,” Pochettino said. “Things can change until January. We need to work to recover Nkunku and Armando Broja to try to provide the team with more goals and become solid. But, of course, we have already started to work [on transfers].”

In his press conference ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Fulham on Monday, Pochettino confirmed the “sad” news about Ben Chilwell.

He added: “I think it is bad news what the doctor told me is not a good thing It looks a bad injury so we will assess in the next days and we will see the period he is going to be absent from the squad.

“We are really sad about the news about Ben.

“Time[scale] is difficult to say now. The doctor will tell us and the club will communicate.”

