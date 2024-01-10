Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sit on the bench during a match.

Victor Osimhen has called out the agent of Napoli team-mate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after he claimed the Chelsea-linked striker will move to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

The Nigerian hitman recently signed a new contract with Napoli until 2026 but the deal reportedly includes a release clause worth around €130million (£111.8million).

He remains linked with Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United and could be on the move at the end of the season.

However, Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, believes Osimhen will be off to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Jugeli told Georgian media, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Osimhen signed a new contract, but do you really think he will spend his entire career at Napoli?

“I can already tell you he will go to Saudi Arabia next summer,” he continued.

“Napoli have raised his salary, but Khvicha would not accept such a transfer even for €1billion.

“He’d rather play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Manchester City. Kvaratskhelia has different targets and preferences.”

Osimhen did not take kindly to those comments, to say the least.

Sharing on his Instagram story, the 25-year-old called Jugeli “a piece of filth and a disgrace”, on top of being a “dumb f**k”.

He wrote: “Dear Mamuka Jugeli, you are a piece of filth and a disgrace.

“I’m embarrassed at your sense of reasoning. Dumb f**k! KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!”

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda also responded, writing a statement on X.

“Everyone must look into their own home and have respect for the work of others,” Calenda said. “It is not correct to talk about the future of other players. This creates problems and misunderstandings as well as unfortunate predictions.

“The alleged words of agent Mamuka Jugeli are bad, superficial and unacceptable. These words create problems for my player Victor Osimhen with Napoli fans without any reason or real of the reality.

“We have just signed a contract renewal and Victor’s only wish, in addition to the Africa Cup of Nations, is to help Napoli. Everything else is rubbish.”

Speaking in November, Nigeria manager Jose Peseiro admitted Osimhen will not stay at Napoli forever.

“In the new football, you can’t say that Osimhen will stay at Napoli forever,” he said.

“Today he is happy; winning in Naples is more fascinating than with Milan, with Inter or with City because everyone had lower expectations. Furthermore, everyone can connect him to Maradona: before he was the Italian champion in Naples, today it is Osimhen.

“In today’s business, everything can change: if an important offer arrives for him and for the club, logically, he can change team.

“Furthermore, he can think about changing the league. For Italy, it would be better to have it.

“Once upon a time, Italy could afford the best players in the world, but today not. There is more money in the Premier League and the other European countries.”

