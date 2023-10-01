Osimhen breaks silence on ‘serious’ Napoli video as Chelsea are tipped to finalise ‘cut-price’ transfer

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has spoken out after a video – which appeared to mock the Chelsea target – was posted via Napoli’s TikTok account.

Osimhen scored 26 league goals for Napoli last season as he helped the Italian side win the Serie A title.

The talented forward has netted five goals in seven Serie A games this season but a bizarre video that saw Napoli mock their own player appeared on their TikTok account earlier this week.

Napoli have since released a statement to insist that they did not intend to “offend or mock Osimhen”, who is described as a “club treasure”.

Osimhen scored off the bench for Napoli on Saturday as the Serie A champions beat Lecce. He has now attempted to restore unity” as he is “forever grateful” for the people at the Italian giants.

“Coming to the city of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The people of Napoli have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us,” Osimhen said in a statement.

“The passion of the people of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride.

“The accusations against people of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for leading their voices to support and reach out to me.

“I’m forever grateful. Let’s support unity, respect and understanding. FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE.”

READ MORE: Transfer gossip… Arsenal ‘definitely’ want to sign Ivorian in January; Gunners battle Spurs, Chelsea for Eredivisie star



Chelsea have struggled in front of goal over the past couple of seasons and Osimhen is viewed as a player capable of resolving their problems.

Football Insider are reporting that the Blues ‘could land him for a cut-price next summer’. They explain.

‘The Nigeria international is out of contract in Naples in June 2025, meaning he will have just a year remaining when next summer’s window rolls around. Napoli are yet to make progress in contract talks with Osimhen, which has piqued the interest of potential suitors. ‘The Italian giants could be forced to accept a lower price for their prize asset in 2024 – having previously set their asking price at around £170million. ‘Football Insider revealed on Friday (29 September) that Chelsea could be the best-placed club to land the striker. ‘Chelsea are long-term admirers of Osimhen, and their interest pre-dates the arrival of new boss Mauricio Pochettino. It is believed they wanted to sign the striker last summer, in January and in the most recent summer window.’

READ MORE: Dear Chelsea, please allow us to enjoy the Nicolas Jackson chaos for a whole season