According to reports, Arsenal are not giving up on signing Chelsea-linked Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with Eddie Nketiah’s future up in the air.

From Brentford’s Ivan Toney to new Manchester United player Joshua Zirkzee, Arsenal have been linked with several strikers since the start of last season.

RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Sesko was at the top of Mikel Arteta’s wishlist at the start of the summer transfer window, however, the Slovenian decided to sign a new contract with the German club and will likely move in 2025.

The unconvincing form of Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus up front created the narrative that Arsenal were desperate for a new No. 9 to get them over the line in their bid for a Premier League title.

Kai Havertz – who joined from Chelsea for around £60million last summer – moved into a No. 9 role for the second half of last season and thrived, flipping the narrative on its head.

This saw the Gunners’ reported transfer priority change for the summer transfer window, with Arteta instead prioritising a new defender and midfielder.

Riccardo Calafiori has joined from Bologna and Real Sociedad playmaker Mikel Merino is expected to follow in due course.

If there is money left in the club’s transfer kitty following the addition of Merino, likely to be worth a fee in the region of £25m, we could see Arsenal pursue a striker.

The signing of a new striker will be all the more possible should academy graduate Nketiah be moved on this summer.

Marseille have been working on a deal to sign the 25-year-old but the Gunners have knocked back three offers as they hold out for around £30m.

Touted as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the England international is reportedly keen on joining the French giants and has agreed personal terms.

A deal is no longer expected to come to fruition, though, with Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko closing in on a move to Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Arsenal want ‘closer to £50m’ for Marseille target Nketiah

Arsenal manager Arteta is a big fan of Nketiah and according to HITC, is ‘more than happy’ to keep him at the club.

Indeed, the Londoners are ‘more than happy to keep hold of the 25-year-old forward if his valuation is not met by interested parties’.

The report claims that their valuation is ‘closer to £50m’, which is significantly higher than the £20m Marseille offered.

Nketiah is now ‘likely to stay at Arsenal’ with the club ‘in no rush to sell and are happy to keep him’ at the club.

That could change if Arteta wakes up one morning and decides he really wants Edu Gaspar to sign him a new striker.

The aforementioned Osimhen would be one of the most ambitious targets but certainly a realistic one given Napoli’s willingness to sell.

The Nigerian international has also been strongly linked with Chelsea, however, reports from Italy state that Arsenal ‘has made a leap forward to buy Osimhen’ this summer.

In a blow to Arteta’s transfer plans, it is claimed that Osimhen ‘does not seem very convinced of the Arsenal solution’.

This is due to his ‘agreement with Paris Saint-Germain’ and the player’s desire to ‘do everything to move to Paris’.

Furthermore, Napoli ‘does not intend to go below 100 million euros (£85.6m) for its striker’, which Arsenal are reluctant to pay.

Osimhen is expected to leave the 2022/23 Serie A champions this summer and their interest in Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku has strengthened the Blues’ hand in negotiations.

The 25-year-old was not included in Antonio Conte’s squad for their most recent friendly match against Girona amidst ongoing speculation about his future.

