Victor Osimhen has been linked with Chelsea and John Obi Mikel wants it to happen.

John Obi Mikel says he is “pushing” Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to join Chelsea over Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.

Osimhen is expected to leave the Serie A champions at the end of the season and recently signed a new contract reportedly including a £112million release clause.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are among those in the Premier League keen on signing the Nigerian hitman, who scored a hat-trick at Sassuolo this week.

His three goals on Wednesday took his 2023/24 tally to 13 in 21 appearances, with much of his campaign hindered by injuries.

Osimhen will be the best striker on the market at the end of the season and it is no surprise to see interest come from the English trio, although Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be keen as they look to fill the void left by Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea might not have any European football to offer Osimhen next season but many believe they are the favourites to land him, with Mauricio Pochettino crying out for a proven goalscorer up front.

The player’s compatriot and ex-Blue, Mikel, says he has been urging the Napoli talisman to ignore United and Arsenal to become a “legend” at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m still Osimhen’s agent, trying to get him to Chelsea! I’ve got 20 per cent of that deal, so I hope it works out!” Mikel said at the Web Summit Qatar this week.

READ MORE: Nkunku and Osimhen giving ‘perfect’ Pochettino Chelsea leeway he doesn’t deserve

Mikel admitted that there is a ‘genuine possibility’ Osimhen will join Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

“I think there is genuine interest between both,” he replied. “I think he loves the club, he wants to come to the club.

“Obviously, he wants to follow my footsteps as a Nigerian player who has played for Chelsea – Victor Moses, Celestine Babayaro, not a lot of us.

“London as well, fantastic city, instead of going to Liverpool or places like that you want to live in London.

“But he also has a lot of interest. Paris Saint-Germain, Man United.

“I’m still pushing, sending him messages, trying to make sure he doesn’t expect too much, narrow you’re mind on one club: the Blues.

“I am pushing him, I hope he comes to the club. I think one thing we lack, I think everyone who watched the [Carabao Cup] final on Sunday will see that one thing we are lacking is scoring goals. We need that striker who will score goals.

“And that’s what Victor will give you. He’s not the most skillful guy, but goals are definitely guaranteed.

“If he could get us 20 plus a season, 25, who knows, that’s what Erling Haaland does, that’s why he’s one of the best, he’s not really there for link-ups and all that, get the ball in the box and he will finish. That’s something Victor will definitely give us.

“Let’s hope it works out and he comes to Chelsea and becomes a legend.”

READ NOW: Which players are the worst finishers in the Premier League?