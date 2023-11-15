Chelsea ‘confident’ £100m+ striker is ‘open’ to joining as report reveals January transfer plans

Chelsea are ‘confident’ Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge but a January transfer is ‘unlikely’, according to reports.

Osimhen is one of the hottest strikers in world football having fired Napoli to their first league title in over 30 years last season.

He scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 Serie A appearances under Luciano Spalletti, who was replaced by Rudi Garcia in the summer.

Garcia was relieved of his duties this week after a slow start to the season. He had been without Osimhen for his final six matches in charge due to injury, to be fair.

Despite Osimhen’s reported unhappiness under the French boss, he still managed six goals in eight Serie A appearances this term.

The Nigerian international is expected to leave Napoli next year, though it is unclear whether or not it will be in the winter or summer transfer window.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is likely to demand well above £100million for his prized asset, which makes a January move fairly unlikely.

Osimhen is out of contract in 2025, so De Laurentiis could feel forced to cash in at the end of the season.

The player has reportedly had an offer to extend his deal on the table for several months but there is a dispute over the inclusion of a release clause.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both believed to be in the market for a new No. 9, while Manchester United also looked at the 24-year-old over the summer before signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Given their spending under the ownership of Todd Boehly, many believe the Blues are the most likely to land Osimhen next year.

According to Football London, Mauricio Pochettino’s side do ‘hold an interest’ in the prolific striker, however, a January swoop ‘is deemed unlikely’.

It is noted that Brentford’s Ivan Toney is another option and will be cheaper than Osimhen. Saying that, he will still cost a pretty penny with the Bees expected to demand around £100m.

Chelsea are ‘long-term admirers’ of the England international – who is suspended until January for breaking the Football Association’s gambling rules.

A new striker is a ‘top priority’ for Pochettino and Toney ‘wants to leave’ Brentford when his ban ends during the winter window.

Meanwhile, Standard Sport claim Chelsea are ‘confident’ Osimhen wants to join them.

The Nigerian striker is ‘open’ to moving to west London and the Blues feel they will have to wait until the summer to make their move.

The report claims the Premier League club ‘have been encouraged that the 24-year-old would be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge’ and the player has previously described Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as one of his idols in football.

‘Notoriously tough negotiator’ De Laurentiis is ‘unlikely’ to let Osimhen leave during the season, it is added.

Chelsea will finalise their plans for the winter transfer window towards the end of December as they ‘consider’ whether or not to pursue a No. 9.

Their plans are likely to ‘depend’ on the form of Nicolas Jackson, who is statistically the sixth worst finisher in the Premier League, Armando Broja, and summer signing Christopher Nkunku, who is expected to make his competitive debut for the club after the international break.

