Man Utd target ‘didn’t disappoint’ as Amorim ‘sends scouts’ to watch Chelsea-linked striker

Manchester United had scouts in attendance to watch Victor Osimhen score two goals for Galatasaray against Rizespor, according to a report.

Osimhen joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer after the player failed to earn a move elsewhere.

The Turkish transfer window was open longer than the Premier League window, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd opting against signing the Nigerian international.

After establishing himself as one of the best goalscorers in Europe at Napoli, Osimhen has been on fire for Galatasaray in 2024/25.

He has scored 19 goals in 24 matches across all competitions and bagged a brace at home to Rizespor on Monday, lifting his side six points clear on top of the Super Lig.

There were reportedly several scouts in attendance to witness Osimhen’s two goals in person.

TheBootRoom say that is the case, as Man Utd ‘sent scouts to watch’ the 26-year-old, with a new striker expected to be signed in the summer transfer window.

Indeed, Osimhen ‘did not disappoint’ the scouts sent by Ruben Amorim, who has not been impressed by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s performances this term.

Napoli ‘are pushing’ to sell Osimhen permanently at the end of the season and have ‘several clubs’ interested in taking him.

Man Utd are not the only Premier League side in for the Napoli hitman as Chelsea ‘are among the clubs who are still showing an interest’.

Competition should be pretty fierce actually, with ‘more than half a dozen clubs present in Rize on Monday’.

Chelsea ‘retain an interest’ after ‘trying to sign him last summer’ and are open to upgrading up front with Nicolas Jackson still showing a lack of consistency.

Osimhen has a £100million release clause in his Napoli contract but will be available for £65m in the summer, the report adds.

It is expected to be a busy summer for the Red Devils, who will likely target a new striker and winger at the very least.

Man Utd spent around £36m on Zirkzee last summer, a year after splashing out around £70m for Hojlund.

It has been a miserable campaign for both players and the club might be regretting the big-money signing of Hojlund in particular, though at 22, he does have time on his side.

