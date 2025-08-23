Newcastle have made a U-turn over Alexander Isak’s transfer to Liverpool with their ‘pride stinging’ as a report claims a second striker could also be on his way to leave the Magpies without a No.9.

Isak is currently training apart from his Newcastle teammates and refusing to play for the club as he looks to force through a move to Liverpool, with the striker citing ‘broken promises’ with regard to a new contract as the reason for his strike action in a statement he released on social media on Tuesday.

Isak said on Instagram: “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Releasing a statement in response, Newcastle said: “We have been clear that the conditions for a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee these conditions being met.”

It leaves Isak in limbo, with Liverpool unlikely to bid again until doors are opened that Newcastle insist will remain closed

‘Quick’ movement is expected on the transfer after the two sides’ clash at St James’ Park on Monday night, but Miguel Delaney claims the move could have been much more simple had Isak not ‘provoked emotion’ form the Newcastle hierarchy, who were previously ‘willing to be pragmatic’ over his future.

Delaney wrote in his Inside Football Newsletter: “The truth is that players agitate [for a move] because, in the words of one insider, “they know it generally works”.

“Clubs don’t want to keep someone that is causing problems, and ultimately want full value. That’s one reason it has been a distinctive theme of this summer, with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa offering a mirror of Isak.

“The strategy is often described as “player power”, but it’s actually because their power is surprisingly limited. They only have brief periods of leverage, as Isak may find if he is still at Newcastle next Tuesday.

MORE ON ALEXANDER ISAK FROM F365

👉 Romano reveals Liverpool signing ‘absolutely on’ as ‘important’ Isak detail confirmed amid new ‘call’

👉 Three Alexander Isak ‘bombshells’ amid Arne Slot ‘green light’

👉 Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool ‘it cannot be Isak or no one’ in £130m transfer warning

“The mistake that Isak has made is in provoking more emotion in a case that had previously been mostly business. Newcastle were willing to be pragmatic. Now, their pride is stinging. Liverpool are currently highly unlikely to get their man.”

Isak may still end up at Liverpool if they meet Newcastle’s asking price and the Magpies manage to source a replacement, but transfer expert Florian Plettenberg raised the prospect of William Osula – the only striker currently available to manager Eddie Howe – also leaving St James’ Park this summer.

He wrote on X: ‘William #Osula is one to watch until Deadline Day. The 22 y/o striker could still leave Newcastle in the coming days. There is also interest from the Bundesliga. Bayer 04 Leverkusen have him on their radar, but nothing is advanced yet. @SkySportDE’