‘Out of order’ Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘deserves ban’ from FA after charge for referee ‘slaughter’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta “deserves a ban” for his outburst after Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle having been charged by the FA.

Arteta described the decision not to disallow Anthony Gordon’s winning goal as “embarrassing” and a “disgrace” before PGMOL later deemed VAR had come to right conclusion.

The FA statement read: ‘It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute.’

Arsenal backed Arteta, who could receive a fine or touchline ban for his comments, and Jamie O’Hara believes the governing body should throw the book at him.

“I think he’s out of order,” the former Spurs midfielder told talkSPORT.

“The decision he is moaning about, we all know the referees can have a bit of a stinker and VAR has let teams down but (Wolves boss) Gary O’Neil should be the one who is coming out and making statements because he has had some howlers.

“That decision that went against him (Arteta) against Newcastle, I have looked at it back on the Sky Sports stuff when they have looked at it and gone through the process. It wasn’t conclusive that the ball was out, it wasn’t a clear and obvious error that it was a foul on Gabriel, it’s a goal.

“Alright it took time, it took some few minutes and that’s frustrating and they can improve that to make things quicker but the decision was right. For him to come out and slaughter the referees when referees are taking enough stick at the moment, it just puts more pressure on referees and more stick coming their way. I think he is out of order, I think he deserves a ban.”

Arteta said “I don’t want to be in the hands of people” as he lost the plot.

“I have to be here now to say it is not acceptable,” Arteta said after the game.

“We didn’t deserve to lose the match. We lose the match because of the clear and obvious decisions. It’s embarrassing. A disgrace. That’s what it is – a disgrace. You cannot imagine the amount of messages I got saying this cannot continue. I am wasting my time. We are wasting our time. I don’t want to be in the hands of people.”

READ MORE: I still really, really don’t like Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and now I know why